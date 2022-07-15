What may be coming to property off Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch

A 197-unit active-adult apartment complex is proposed off Hog Mountain and Spout Springs roads in Flowery Branch. - photo by Jeff Gill

Flowery Branch City Council

What: Rezoning for proposed 197-unit active-adult community

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 4

Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

A 197-unit apartment complex targeted to people 55 and older is proposed off Hog Mountain and Spout Springs roads in Flowery Branch.

The 15-acre, active-adult community would be on nearly 15 acres behind Walgreens Pharmacy. According to the developer, Texas-based Sparrow Partners, it would share a traffic signal on Hog Mountain with Stonebridge Village shopping center.

Access to the complex would be from Hog Mountain Road just north of its busy intersection with Spout Springs Road.

The complex would feature a clubhouse, which would be about 8,000-10,000 square feet and contain a community kitchen, fitness center and yoga studio, game room, crafts room and library.

“It’s a heavily amenitized indoor space,” said Milt Barber of Sparrow.

The development also would have a swimming pool surrounded by landscaping and grills, plus an outdoor pickleball court.

The complex would have one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 600 to 1,300-1,400 square feet in four-story buildings. Rent amounts weren’t readily available, but Barber said they would be “right in line with existing active-adult communities in Atlanta.”

Sparrow had scoured locations in the Atlanta area and settled on the Flowery Branch site as “the demographics just checked all the boxes for us,” Barber said.

“Another aspect that we analyze is the immediate surroundings,” he added. “Is there good retail? That’s what got us really excited about this one.”

Stonebridge Village has several anchors, including Home Depot, Target and Kohl’s. Also nearby is a Publix-anchored shopping center.

An Aug. 4 public hearing on Sparrow’s proposal is set before the Flowery Branch City Council, as Sparrow is seeking to rezone the property from highway business to residential multi-family.