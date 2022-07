Owner Joe Lacob and general manager Bob Myers definitely aren’t the only ones who have high hopes for the Golden State Warriors’ next generation. Before the Warriors’ Las Vegas Summer League game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, promising sophomore forward Jonathan Kuminga was asked what it’s like to be on the court with third-year big man James Wiseman. Though they only just played their first game together last week in Sin City, Kuminga is already dreaming of a decade-plus partnership with Wiseman—one that would no doubt mean the extension of Golden State’s dynasty.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO