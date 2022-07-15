ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, AZ

Jerome police warn residents to stop yelling at tourists

By Associated Press
kjzz.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in a old Arizona mining town that gets 1 million tourists annually are warning residents to stop yelling at visitors or they could face harassment charges. Jerome, population about 450, was...

kjzz.org

Comments / 1

Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists

When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
