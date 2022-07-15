ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man pleads not guilty in 72-year-old woman’s killing in Long Beach

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQhyF_0gh1GQmY00
| Photo courtesy of DPP Law/Flickr

A young man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the death of a 72-year-old woman who was attacked in Long Beach nearly a year ago.

Lawrence Jackson, 19, of Bellflower, was charged June 29 with one count each of murder and elder abuse causing death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson was arrested during a traffic stop in Bellflower July 6 by detectives from Long Beach’s Special Investigations Division in connection with the alleged attack Aug. 21, 2021, on Barbara Scott, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Redondo Avenue that day “regarding an argument between a male and female adult, with a female adult victim intervening, which resulted in the death of the female victim,” police said.

“Upon arrival, officers observed an adult female victim being treated by Long Beach Fire Department personnel for a complaint of pain to her upper body,” police said. “The woman declined any further medical attention and began providing information to officers.

“The woman described being in the alleyway when she intervened an argument between a male and female. The male approached the victim and struck her with his fist in her upper body, causing her to fall to the ground. The male and female then left the area,” police said.

At the end of her interview with officers, the victim returned to her residence, police said.

Later that day, officers were sent back to the location, where paramedics were treating the same victim, who was unresponsive in her apartment, police said. She was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

Officers were summoned to a local skilled nursing facility Sept. 16 after receiving a report that the woman had died, police said.

Records show that the coroner’s office subsequently classified Scott’s death as a homicide, ruling the cause as “sequelae of blunt head trauma,” or the result of a prior injury.

Jackson remains jailed on $2 million bail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

78-year-old woman collecting recyclables in alley stabbed to death, California cops say

A 78-year-old woman died after she was stabbed by a man while looking for recyclables in an alleyway in California, officials said. Investigators believe Paz Veliz was attacked from behind in an alley in the 2900 block of Coolidge Street on Saturday, July 16, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. When neighbors began yelling for help, the man fled on foot.
LONG BEACH, CA
claremont-courier.com

Man shot, killed in Claremont, suspect arrested

Claremont police were called to the Claremont Lodge, 736 S. Indian Hill Blvd., early Monday regarding reports of gunshots. Upon arrival at 12:10 a.m. they discovered a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. First responders, including paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, performed life saving measures, but the victim died as a result of his injuries. His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Bellflower, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Bellflower, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Suspects charged in deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies

Two men accused in a deadly crime spree that left three people dead and three others injured between July 9 and July 11 were charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Monday. D.A. Todd Spitzer, who has described the crimes as “a reign of terror,” announced the charges against 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves teen injured

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot while driving through the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 65th and Figueroa streets, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Suspicious death” of a woman

The “suspicious death” of a woman in Huntington Beach Saturday afternoon has resulted in one “person of interest” being taken into custody as the investigation continues. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, police responded to reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a home...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Scott
Person
Lawrence Jackson
crimevoice.com

Two men arrested in Irvine after allegedly stealing mail and checks

A mail theft crime in Irvine gets stamped out with the arrest of two Long Beach men. Walter Virulaalveno (41) and Darwin Romero (32) were booked at Orange County Jail for possession of narcotics and identity theft after they were caught stealing mail from mailboxes earlier this month. Irvine police...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Neighbor arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Long Beach: Police

A 78-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Long Beach Saturday morning, and the Long Beach Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man who lived in the same condominium complex on suspicion of killing her. The woman, Long Beach resident Paz Veliz, was found at about 6:18 a.m. “suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds to […]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skilled Nursing Facility#Murder#Elder Abuse#Male And Female#Violent Crime
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal Compton car crash

COMPTON – Authorities Monday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Compton. The crash was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway north of Alondra Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Anthony Ortega, 27, died at...
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

Man, 54, reported missing in Vermont Knolls

Authorities seek the public’s help Monday to locate a 54-year-old man who was last seen in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles. Maximiliano Monzon was last seen March 18 in the area of Vermont Avenue and West 76th Street, near Loren Miller Elementary School, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
foxla.com

76-year-old man charged with four decades-old murders in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A 76-year-old man has been charged with four murders dating back to 1980. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Billy Ray Richardson on July 14. He is charged with four counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Commerce

COMMERCE – A man in his 20s was found shot dead Sunday morning in Commerce, authorities said. The death was reported at about 4:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Deputies from the sheriff’s East Los Angeles station were...
COMMERCE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Granada hills biker killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly black, long-bed pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist was identified as Freddy Perez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy