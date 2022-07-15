ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUK7Z_0gh1FNPo00
William Hart of the Delfonics in 1968. Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77.

Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”

Hart and the Delfonics rose to prominence at the end of the Sixties and hit their stride in the early Seventies, blending rich orchestral arrangements with funk and R&B influences (they helped pave the way for the even more resplendent version of the “Philly soul” sound that emerged alongside disco later in the decade). With Hart’s songwriting and signature falsetto leading the way, they notched hits with songs like “La-La (Means I Love You),” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” and the widely sampled “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love).”

Growing up in Philadelphia, Hart sang in a variety of groups as a teenager before founding the Delfonics (first known as the Orphonics) while still in high school with his brother, Wilbert Hart, and their friend Randy Cain. Eventually, they linked with songwriter and producer Thom Bell, who paired Hart’s tunes with the lush, refined arrangements that would become the Delfonics’ signature sound.

The Delfonics released singles in 1966 and 1967, but finally scored a breakthrough in 1968 with “La-La (Means I Love You),” which peaked at Number Four on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequent singles like “I’m Sorry,” “Break Your Promise,” and “Ready or Not Here I Come,” cracked the Top 50 on the Hot 100, and climbed even higher on the R&B chart. Their next major hit, “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” arrive in 1970, hitting Number 10 on the Hot 100 and eventually winning the Grammy for Best R&B Performance.

Between 1968 and 1974, the Delfonics released five studio albums and had 12 songs crack the Top 20 on the Billboard charts. In 1975, however, the group split quite literally — Wilbert Hart and Major Harris (who replaced Cain in 1971) started one version of the Delfonics with Frank Washington, while William Hart led his own version of the group (members would even jump between groups over the coming decade as they continued to tour).

In the Nineties, the Delfonics enjoyed a bit of a revival thanks in large part to the Fugees, who reinterpreted “Ready Or Not Here I Come” for their 1996 hit, “Ready or Not.” Missy Elliott sampled the same song on “Sock It 2 Me,” while the Notorious B.I.G. track “Playa Hater” boasted a sample of the Delfonics’ “Hey! Love,” and Prince even covered “La-La (Means I Love You)” on his 1996 album Emancipation. “La-La” and “Didn’t I” also featured prominently in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 movie, Jackie Brown.

Hart continued to perform, tour, and even occasionally record with the Delfonics well into the 2010s. In 1996, he linked up with Ghostface Killah to provide backing vocals on the Ironman cut, “After the Smoke Is Clear.” And in 2013, he partnered with producer Adrian Younge to record a new album, Adrian Younge Presents the Delfonics, which lovingly paid homage to the Delfonics’ original sound with some contemporary flourishes.

In a 2013 interview with Wax Poetics, Hart reflected on his career and noted the Delfonics’ Grammy win for “Didn’t I” was certainly a major high-point — but not the highest. “[T]here’s always this little lurking thing in the back of my mind,” he said. “I was riding down the street in my car and I heard the first song that I ever recorded for the first time on the radio. And I couldn’t believe I was hearing myself on the radio, and that sticks in my mind. It’s like something that never goes away. I remember the time of day it was, I remember exactly where I was, and it was amazing to hear, you know? It was ‘He Don’t Really Love You’ — that was the first hit, the first song we put out. So when I heard that on the radio, that was the highlight of my life, even above getting the Grammy.”

Comments / 12

VikingForLife
3d ago

Rest in peace dear man. Leaving music behind is the ultimate legacy. Thank you for that gift. 💖💔

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Super Fly’ Soundtrack: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Click here to read the full article. In late 1971, when Curtis Mayfield began writing Super Fly — the 1972 film soundtrack that would turn out to be his magnum opus — he should have been burned out. He had spent a decade with the Impressions, becoming one of pop music’s de facto voices of the civil rights movement with songs like “Keep on Pushing” and “People Get Ready.” He had written hundreds of songs for dozens of other artists (Major Lance, Gene Chandler, and the entire roster of OKeh Records, to name a few). He had also dealt with...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

It has gone down in music history as one of his greatest hits, but "Can We Talk" almost slipped through Tevin Campbell's fingers. The R&B legend found fame back in the 1990s and for decades, Campbell has been performing his classics for fans worldwide. He has worked with some of the top producers, songwriters, and singers in the business, and during his chat with the State of Black Music Podcast, he revealed that "Can We Talk" was *thisclose* to being Usher's song.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghostface Killah
Person
Prince
Person
Randy Cain
Person
Thom Bell
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Missy Elliott
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Soul#The Delfonics#Songwriting#Co Founder#Orphonics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Covered Song in Music History

The list of artists who reinterpreted and transformed songs made famous by other artists is endless. Think of José Feliciano’s restrained version of the Doors’ hit “Light My Fire.” Frank Sinatra, no admirer of rock ‘n’ roll, nevertheless said the Beatles song “Something” was one of the most beautiful love songs ever written and covered […]
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

William Hart, Delfonics Lead Singer and Songwriter, Dies at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, lead singer of Philly soul greats The Delfonics, has died. Hart’s son Hadi tells TMZ that the singer-songwriter was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia due to breathing difficulties, and that he passed on Thursday (July 14) due to complications stemming from surgery. He was 77. The Delfonics were one of the leading lights of Philadelphia’s surging soul scene of the late ’60s and early ’70s, scoring classic hits like the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 smashes “La – La – Means I Love You” (No. 5, 1968) and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” (No....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
soultracks.com

Fans praying for recovery of Eddie Levert, who misses show with COVID

(June 20, 2022) Fans of The O'Jays are praying for longtime lead singer Eddie Levert, who contracted COVID-19 and was unable to perform with the group at this past weekend's concert in Columbus, Ohio, part of the initial leg of the O'Jays Farewell Tour. Group members Walter Williams and Eric...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

‘King of Stage’ Bobby Brown Relishes Recent Emergence as he and Wife Alicia Strive Toward Entrepreneurial Success

He was anointed the “King of Stage” after leaving the popular group New Edition to embark on his solo career in 1986. We all know the story of Boston’s own, Bobby Brown, as he released his first solo album that immediately scored a No.1 R&B hit with Girlfriend. Although that first single went to the top of the rhythm and blues chart, his next two singles did not do as well, and the album wasn’t the commercial success anticipated.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy