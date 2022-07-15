ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOPers demand DOJ explain Pamela Karlan departure after scrutiny of $1M salary

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A group of six House Republicans demanded information from the Justice Department Friday about the tenure of Pamela Karlan, who quietly left a top post this month amid scrutiny of her nearly $1 million salary from Stanford University.

Karlan, best known for testifying in favor of impeaching then-President Donald Trump in 2019, continued to earn her normal Stanford Law School pay while working from Feb. 8, 2021, to July 1, 2022, as principal deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights, according to disclosures.

The unusual pay arrangement, in which the Justice Department reimbursed Stanford for only part of Karlan’s salary, drew attacks from conservatives. She left the department without fanfare about two months earlier than planned.

“We are deeply concerned about the circumstances surrounding her hiring and subsequent departure,” wrote Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and five cosigners in a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“While we understand Karlan was employed at the Department as part of the Intergovernmental Personnel Act agreement that allowed her to be on ‘temporary detail’ at the Department of Justice, we find this lack of transparency by the Biden administration to be unethical and unacceptable,” Nehls wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULMp1_0gh1FJsu00
George Soros has donated nearly $6 million since 2016 to two organizations that Karlan had ties with in the past.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdFoj_0gh1FJsu00
Pamela Karlan quit the Justice Department after it was revealed she earned nearly $1M a year from Stanford Law School while working for the government.

“The American people deserve to know who is truly behind the DOJ’s actions,” the group said.

Among other questions, the Republicans asked, “Why did the Justice Department transfer Stanford University $183,100 per year in lieu of paying Karlan directly?”

Another query asks: “Why did Karlan enter into an Intergovernmental Personnel Act agreement, instead of receiving the Senior Executive Service (SES) government salary given to those at the top levels of the federal government?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0donQz_0gh1FJsu00
The Justice Department reimbursed Stanford for only part of Karlan’s salary.

The lawmakers also want to know: “Did Karlan or her staff meet with or have any communication with Stanford University’s high-dollar donors and other benefactors, such as George Soros, during her time at the DOJ?”

The letter cites nearly $6 million in donations made since 2016 by Soros, a liberal billionaire, to two organizations that Karlan had ties with in the past. The Campaign Legal Center, where Karlan served as a trustee, and the American Constitution Society, where Karlan was chairperson of the board, both received money from Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468gnF_0gh1FJsu00
Karlan is best known for testifying in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump in 2019.

“Did Karlan or her staff meet with or have any communication with anyone from the American Constitution Society and the Campaign Legal Center advocacy groups, where she previously served as a board member, during her time at the DOJ?” ask the Republicans.

The letter also requests information about Karlan’s involvement in a lawsuit challenging an Arizona law — filed last week after her departure — that requires proof of citizenship to vote in some federal elections.

Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Randy Weber (R-Texas) co-signed the letter.

Republicans currently are in the minority in both chambers of Congress and have no power to compel disclosures from the Justice Department, but the matter could become the subject of investigations if they retake power in this year’s midterm elections.

Karlan and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, the department said Karlan in March moved up her planned Aug. 22 departure date to July 1 to allow more time to prepare for the school year. The department declined to provide documentation of the change.

The conservative American Accountability Foundation began publicly attacking Karlan in May, both for her salary arrangement and for her policy positions on state election law and transgender rights issues.

“Congressman Nehls’ letter is an important step forward to ensuring the Department of Justice focuses on justice, not political activism,” said AAF president Tom Jones. “Pamela Karlan’s sweetheart deal to make nearly a million dollars a year shows that the Biden administration is willing to cross ethical lines to get their cronies into government.”

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy