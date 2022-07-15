Kevin Spacey shamed me for shaving my head to look like Lex Luthor in interview

Showbiz reporter Nelson Aspen has exposed a well-liked celebrity for being “problematic” during his final appearance after almost 20 years on Sunrise.

When pressed to reveal the “duds” of his many celebrity interviews on Friday morning, Aspen offered up a surprising Hollywood star: Vin Diesel.

“He is a marvelous interviewer, we just have a great rapport once we talk together, but he has a problem with inconsiderate lateness,” he said of the Fast & Furious actor.

“The first time was seven hours late, I sat around. Then I think it was four hours, and then two hours. We work in live TV guys, you can’t be late. You can be three hours early, you can’t be three seconds late. That’s just my pet peeve.”

Vin Diesel – real name Mark Sinclair – is one of the world’s highest-grossing actors.

Nelson Aspen said he was such a fan of Superman he shaved his head to interview Kevin Spacey so he’d look like Lex Luthor. David James

Aspen also named and shamed another celebrity interviewee: Kevin Spacey.

The veteran showbiz reporter, who is based in New York, interviewed Spacey when he played Lex Luthor in the 2006 film Superman Returns .

Aspen said he shaved his head before the interview to look like Lex Luthor, because he was “such a Superman freak” and Spacey made him feel stupid for doing it.

“He made me feel embarrassed. That was not one of my happier moments,” Aspen said.

Spacey is currently facing trial after he denied a string of sex attacks this week dating back 17 years.

Nelson Aspen said Kevin Spacey made him feel “embarrassed” for doing it. Getty Images

Aspen also shared his favorite stars to interview.

He told of tea parties and singalongs with Julie Andrews and spoke highly of Australia’s own Hugh Jackman.

Aspen, 59, said despite the age difference he and former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, 25, had a “special bond” and that she called him “Uncle Nelson”.

“I feel a sort of paternal pride for her. She is incredibly gifted. I like most celebrities,” he said.

Nelson Aspen says Hugh Jackman was one of his favorite celebrities to interview. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Aspen said he was leaving the Channel 7 breakfast program to focus on his new interior decorating book, Your Home Is Your Castle .

To combine his “lifelong passions” of singing and writing, Aspen will be doing a concert and Q&A book launch tour.

“I’m going to sing and promote the book, answer questions about your favorite celebrities in a relaxed cabaret environment,” he said.

Aspen was recently recognized as International Media Journalist of the Year by the Publicists Guild of America in 2020, with the award presented by Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.