Kevin Spacey shamed me for shaving my head to look like Lex Luthor in interview

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Showbiz reporter Nelson Aspen has exposed a well-liked celebrity for being “problematic” during his final appearance after almost 20 years on Sunrise.

When pressed to reveal the “duds” of his many celebrity interviews on Friday morning, Aspen offered up a surprising Hollywood star: Vin Diesel.

“He is a marvelous interviewer, we just have a great rapport once we talk together, but he has a problem with inconsiderate lateness,” he said of the Fast & Furious actor.

“The first time was seven hours late, I sat around. Then I think it was four hours, and then two hours. We work in live TV guys, you can’t be late. You can be three hours early, you can’t be three seconds late. That’s just my pet peeve.”

Vin Diesel – real name Mark Sinclair – is one of the world’s highest-grossing actors.

Nelson Aspen said he was such a fan of Superman he shaved his head to interview Kevin Spacey so he’d look like Lex Luthor.
David James

Aspen also named and shamed another celebrity interviewee: Kevin Spacey.

The veteran showbiz reporter, who is based in New York, interviewed Spacey when he played Lex Luthor in the 2006 film Superman Returns .

Aspen said he shaved his head before the interview to look like Lex Luthor, because he was “such a Superman freak” and Spacey made him feel stupid for doing it.

“He made me feel embarrassed. That was not one of my happier moments,” Aspen said.

Spacey is currently facing trial after he denied a string of sex attacks this week dating back 17 years.

Nelson Aspen said Kevin Spacey made him feel “embarrassed” for doing it.
Getty Images

Aspen also shared his favorite stars to interview.

He told of tea parties and singalongs with Julie Andrews and spoke highly of Australia’s own Hugh Jackman.

Aspen, 59, said despite the age difference he and former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, 25, had a “special bond” and that she called him “Uncle Nelson”.

“I feel a sort of paternal pride for her. She is incredibly gifted. I like most celebrities,” he said.

Nelson Aspen says Hugh Jackman was one of his favorite celebrities to interview.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Aspen said he was leaving the Channel 7 breakfast program to focus on his new interior decorating book, Your Home Is Your Castle .

To combine his “lifelong passions” of singing and writing, Aspen will be doing a concert and Q&A book launch tour.

“I’m going to sing and promote the book, answer questions about your favorite celebrities in a relaxed cabaret environment,” he said.

Aspen was recently recognized as International Media Journalist of the Year by the Publicists Guild of America in 2020, with the award presented by Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Guardian

Is Armie Hammer really selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands?

Armie Hammer is back in my feed. What has he done now?. Ahh Armie Hammer. Star of Call Me By Your Name and The Man from UNCLE. He once had such broad cross appeal, between those who like extremely large men, people who enjoy OK action films, and those who like that a celebrity was named after a millionaire oil tycoon who got his name from the phrase “arm and hammer”.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The heartwarming, wholesome Virgin River is Netflix’s embarrassing crown jewel

It’s hard to express how giddy I felt when I heard about the return of Virgin River. I’m a latecomer to the show, which launched on Netflix in 2019, but I indecently binged all three seasons over the Christmas omicron wave, while housesitting with only two elderly and incontinent dogs for company. Over 10 days I watched so much of the shamelessly cheesy Netflix soap-masquerading-as-drama that I truly started to consider moving to a small Californian mountain town, where I would jovially participate in lumberjack themed sports days and perhaps fall in love with the brooding owner of a river-side...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Keanu Reeves’s John Wick was originally scripted as a 75-year-old man

Keanu Reeves’s John Wick was originally scripted as a 75-year-old man.In the new book They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog: The Complete Uncensored A**-Kicking Oral History of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Action, franchise producer Basil Iwanyk confirmed that the role was originally meant for an older actor.“One of my best friends is Charlie Ferraro at United Talent Agency, who sent me this script from [screenwriter] Derek Kolstad called Scorn,” Iwanyk said. “The lead was a 75-year-old man, 25 years after being retired.“It was the fun of watching Clint Eastwood kick a**. I thought, ‘Okay,...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

