Oregon State

Mon 8 AM | Divest Oregon and the case for getting out of fossil fuel investments

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil companies are not terribly popular in the best of times, and these are not the best of times. Gasoline hit new...

Comments / 4

Keith Owen
3d ago

Stupidity at its finest. The record prices are directly attributable to the Biden administration cancellation of the Keystone pipeline and drilling permits, NOT the oil companies.

Reply
10
Proud American Life
3d ago

I do not want electric vehicles. I want gasoline. because you can not plug into a tree.

Reply
13
Oregon seeks public input on potential tolling policies

Aside from a handful of bridges, no Oregon highways currently charge drivers a toll. That could change in the coming years as ODOT is exploring tolls as a way to manage congestion on Portland area expressways. To prepare for the potential advent of toll roads, the agency is examining its...
The Summer of '42: Oregon under attack

Following Pearl Harbor attack, Oregonians at the beach spent the summer preparing for invasion.Eighty years ago, most Oregonians spent the summer living in fear. This was especially true along the coast in the months following the devastating Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Similar air attacks or even mass beach landings did not seem out of the question in the fevered opening months of WWII as the U.S. military and civilians mobilized to prevent them. Enforced blackouts followed. Oregon National Guard and volunteers patrolled the beaches, sometimes on horseback armed with shotguns and .22 rifles....
Christine Drazan talks energy in Central Oregon

She says her vision for Oregon is much different then the policies of Kate Brown. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
Tue 8:30 | The latest from the coronavirus front, in COVID Q&A

If the projections are correct, the latest spike on COVID-19 transmissions should be peaking about now. The people who watch the COVID numbers in Oregon think that's what will happen. But we've been surprised by various spikes in the past, and the current variants are especially communicable. The virus is...
Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
Oregon’s human composting law takes effect but services are slow to appear

Funeral businesses can now legally turn humans into soil in Oregon, but no one’s rushing to offer the service here. The Oregon Legislature authorized human composting as an alternative to burial or cremation for disposing of remains last year, and the law took effect this month. But there are no licensed human composting facilities in Oregon, and the state has yet to receive its first license application, according to the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, the agency that oversees permitting and licensing for funeral homes and disposition businesses.
Oregon now returns to your normal summer weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After taking a dip back in June temperatures, we will return to our normal summer broadcasting!. Portland will clear out the lingering area of low pressure and as that occurs, we will fill back up with blue sky and sunshine. Clouds will try to prevent the sunshine from beaming through Monday morning. Wait it out a few hours and they will be out of the picture.
Independent Oregon gubernatorial hopeful surges as Republican avoids Trump links

A well-known, well-liked independent candidate is making life hard for the party standard-bearers in the gubernatorial race in Oregon. New polling suggests independent Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek are leaving Republican Christine Drazan behind in the open seat race for the governor’s mansion. However, the historic unpopularity of the retiring Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, and a looming red wave gave Republicans hope that they might have their first chance at seizing the top position in the state for the first time in 40 years.
It's Not Your Imagination—This Is a Tough Year for Oregon Summer Fruit

The strawberries were the tell. Normally, Oregon strawberries are summer’s first calling card, petite, wine-red Hoods and candy-colored Albions heralding the long-awaited return of the sun. This year, what made it to markets was—in many cases—a flavorless, water-logged shadow of one of the state’s most celebrated berries, courtesy of...
