Mon 8 AM | Divest Oregon and the case for getting out of fossil fuel investments

Following Pearl Harbor attack, Oregonians at the beach spent the summer preparing for invasion.Eighty years ago, most Oregonians spent the summer living in fear. This was especially true along the coast in the months following the devastating Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Similar air attacks or even mass beach landings did not seem out of the question in the fevered opening months of WWII as the U.S. military and civilians mobilized to prevent them. Enforced blackouts followed. Oregon National Guard and volunteers patrolled the beaches, sometimes on horseback armed with shotguns and .22 rifles....

