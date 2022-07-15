ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Governor Shares Why Leaked Uvalde Footage Was So 'Shocking'

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Na1nf_0gh1FBp600
Photo: Getty Images

Footage from inside Robb Elementary School during the tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead was leaked on Tuesday (July 12) by two local news outlets — KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman.

Earlier this week, top cop in Texas Steven McCraw decried the video's release, saying he was "deeply disappointed" it was leaked. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin also weighed in. "The way that video was released today is one of the most chicken things I've ever seen," he said.

Now, Governor Greg Abbott is in the spotlight for his response to the leaked footage, which shows law enforcement officials waiting in the hallway as the gunman opens fire in a nearby classroom and then retreating.

Abbott spoke to reporters after visiting a DPS Crime Lab and Drug Warehouse in Houston as part of his efforts to address the "fentanyl crisis" in Texas, according to WFAA.

"Obviously it was disgusting to see what happened," he said. "It's been clear from the time of Columbine whenever there is a shooting you run towards the danger and encounter the danger and you have to eliminate the shooter as quickly as possible. From what I have seen that policy was not followed."

The governor's response to the video contradicted the praise he gave police the day after the deadly shooting where 19 children and two teachers were killed. Abbott originally said, "They showed amazing courage." This week, he said, "Just as angry because it's clear what was shown on that video was the exact opposite of the information I was given on the day I went out and explained what happened. ... None of the information in that video was shared with me on that day and so it was shocking.”

Abbott said he plans to make more trips to Uvalde in the near future and said Texas would be supporting the Uvalde community for years to come.

You can watch the Uvalde shooting footage here.

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Angry Uvalde mayor defends his response to school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — In a heated news conference Sunday, the mayor of Uvalde appeared defensive as he faced questions from the media, as well as frustrated families of some victims. Mayor Don McLaughlin got into an exchange with one relative who called for more action on school safety. "Sir,...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Graphic Content Warning: Hallway footage obtained in Uvalde school shooting | KVUE

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity to the community. Parts of the video have been edited and censored out of respect for the families. Viewer discretion is advised.
UVALDE, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

What we know, minute by minute, about how the Uvalde shooting and police response unfolded

State officials provided a timeline of the massacre and have corrected crucial details amid public demands for information on how authorities handled the situation. “What we know, minute by minute, about how the Uvalde shooting and police response unfolded” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Governor#Columbine#Kvue#Wfaa
ksgf.com

Arkansas Man Found With Explosives At Las Vegas Hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old Arkansas man has admitted that about 100 pounds of dynamite and ignition material found with him at a hotel in suburban Las Vegas was stolen from a mining district in northern Nevada. Court records and his attorney said Friday that Evan Ray Atkinson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kurv.com

Investigation Continues Into Texas Guard Soldier’s Death

An investigation continues into the death of a Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star. Sergeant Alex Rios Rodriguez collapsed at his hotel quarters in McAllen Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Army Times reports the 52-year-old Rodriguez fell ill shortly after returning from his daily shift performing border security duties. The paper also quotes a source as saying doctors attributed his death to a pulmonary blood clot. An autopsy will be done to confirm that.
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Full video: Surveillance footage showing officers in hallway of Uvalde school released after officials meet with victims’ families

UVALDE, Texas – Answers are being revealed two months after 19 students and two teachers were killed in Uvalde. On Sunday, families met with Texas House committee members who investigated what happened at Robb Elementary on May 24. The families also received a copy of the investigation report and reviewed the full 77-minute surveillance video released earlier this week by the Austin American-Statesman.
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio Current

Guardsman from San Antonio dies while carrying out Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star

Another Texas National Guard soldier has died while carrying out Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star — this one from San Antonio, the Express-News reports. Sgt. Alex Rios Rodriguez, 52, died Thursday in “a non-mission-related incident” at his unit's hotel in McAllen, according to the daily. The guardsman "suffered a medical emergency," military officials said, noting that his death is now under investigation.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

167K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy