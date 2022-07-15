This Is The Best Ice Cream In Florida, According To Yelp

Photo : Getty Images

A popular South Florida ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:

"This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."

According to the website, the Magic Cow is the No. 1 place to grab ice cream in Florida!

Located at 4298 S University Dr. in Davie, this hole-in-the-wall ice cream shop is beloved by both tourists and locals. Reviewers can't stop praising Magic Cow's unique flavors, various mix-ins and toppings, and of course that cozy feeling you get from dining in a family-owned business.

Ariel W. shared her experience at this five-star spot: