Buffalo Police cancels search for missing teen

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police has canceled the search for a missing Buffalo teenager.

Police were looking for 16-year-old Direll Donte Jackson-Downey, who has autism and may have been in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo at 12:15 a.m. ET on Friday.

At the time, Direll was last seen wearing a red and pink t-shirt shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Direll goes by the name of Donte and he may be in the local area.