Tampa, FL

City of Tampa unsnags Fair Oaks park deal, at a cost

By Charlie Frago
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254K8M_0gh1E3sk00
Fair Oaks Park in East Tampa will finally get a makeover after the city agreed to a steeper price for a nearby parcel which includes a convenience store. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — In late January, the city walked away from a $850,000 deal to buy a 1.8 acre lot next to Fair Oaks Park on which a Penny Saver Food Market sits so that the park could be expanded.

City officials said at the time that a tenant issue had mucked up the deal. This week, the city announced a new, $1.3 million purchase price for the same property with demolition of the convenience store to be complete within two months. Construction on the expansion “can’t begin soon enough,” said Mayor Jane Castor in a news release.

The news made Jackson Heights Neighborhood Association President Fran Tate cry with joy when she heard it at an East Tampa Economic Redevelopment Area citizens advisory committee meeting Tuesday evening.

“I’m so excited. So full,” said Tate, who also serves as chairperson of the advisory committee. She said the new senior center is a promise kept to the neighborhood’s older population.

Tate hasn’t always been happy with Castor, criticizing the mayor for a lack of action in East Tampa earlier this year. But, on Friday, Tate said the mayor and council members deserved credit for moving the ball forward on the long-awaited park overhaul.

“There’s movement. Not just talk. Not just showboards and speeches,” Tate said. “At this point, we’re pleased with the mayor and City Council.”

Castor also celebrated the purchase.

“It has taken a lot of determination and hard work to get to this point, but it will pay off in the end. The new senior center and recreation complex will be an East Tampa jewel, and I can’t wait to see our kids, Jazzy Seniors, and everybody else enjoy it,” Castor said in the release.

Council member Orlando Gudes also praised the breakthrough, noting that the community development area had contributed $1 million to the effort.

“This is a big day for East Tampa — a huge WOW for our community. Acquiring this property not only removes a blight but helps us a create a first class, regional recreational complex” Gudes said in the release.

The community redevelopment area collects property taxes over an established baseline, which can only be spent on infrastructure needs within the area’s boundaries.

That money came in handy as the city paid about $450,000 more than it had agreed to a year ago.

The renovation and expansion of Fair Oaks park has been a hot-button issue in East Tampa for years. Early in Castor’s administration, complaints from residents and criticism from council members led to the mayor committing $18 million to the park’s expansion nearly two years ago.

The city will hold presentations from bidders for the project on July 20, but the old price tag has climbed steeply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBzD9_0gh1E3sk00

Rising construction costs mean the final cost is expected to be “at least double the original estimate because of rising construction costs,” said Adam Smith, Castor’s spokesperson.

There is no estimated completion date yet, he said.

Tampa Bay Times

Florida Republican wins state House seat after opponent booted off of ballot

A Florida House race was officially decided Sunday after a Pinellas judge ruled one of the two candidates on the ballot ineligible to run. Republican Adam Anderson, 39, of Palm Harbor, will represent House District 57 in north Pinellas County. His opponent, Austin Brownfield, 41, of Safety Harbor, was taken off the ballot by the county elections supervisor because he has not been a registered Republican for long enough to participate in a GOP primary.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
