Indiana sees big budget surplus jump as tax refund eyed
By The Associated Press
wibqam.com
3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year have pushed state government’s budget surplus up more than 50% to about $6.1 billion. The jump from last year’s record high of $3.9 billion in cash reserves announced Friday comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to soon consider a...
While legislators get ready to debate a second tax rebate, the supply chain is delaying delivery of the first one. Indiana’s automatic tax rebate law delivered $125 rebates to Hoosiers. Roughly half of all taxpayers have bank information on file. State Auditor Tera Klutz says nearly all of those rebates have already been issued by direct deposit. But 1.7 million Hoosiers are receiving paper checks, twice as many as a typical year. Klutz says she hired an outside contractor to handle the extra load, and the company notified her office last week that it was short of paper.
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the 2022 state fiscal year close-out with $6.1 billion in reserves. “Indiana’s economy is growing at an unprecedented rate due to the lowest unemployment rate in state history, higher-than-expected income tax revenues, and growing our state’s GDP at a faster rate than the national average while meeting the essential needs of Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I have called a special session to return $1 billion to taxpayers because it can’t wait until next year as we all face rising inflation costs. I plan to present a biennium budget that will address more support for our public health system, salary increases for state employees, additional funding in K-12 education, and another round of funds dedicated to the READI program to help local communities improve their overall quality of life. I want to thank state fiscal leaders for their continued fiscal diligence that will benefit Hoosiers for years to come.”
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is calling to get more money back into taxpayers’ pockets as the state reports a historic reserve balance. On Friday, State Auditor Tera Klutz announced that Indiana closed the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in state reserves. “Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve...
