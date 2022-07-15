ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New GMA host Gio Benitez sits in anchor’s chair for first time as fans call out Michael Strahan & Robin Roberts’ absence

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago
GMA's Gio Benitez has sat in the anchor's chair for the first time, prompting viewers to speculate about Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan's absence.

The transport correspondent, 36, co-hosted the program alongside Amy Robach and George Stephanopolous on July 14 and was widely welcomed by fans.

Gio Benitez anchored GMA for the first time on July 14 Credit: BackGrid
Benitez co-hosted the morning show alongside Amy Robach and George Stephanopolous Credit: Instagram/GMA
Gio Benitez is a transportation correspondent for ABC News Credit: Instagram/Gio Benitez

Gio said: “Honored to be sitting here this morning!”

Dozens of GMA fans praised the debutant, saying that he was “awesome”.

One said: “It’s always a better day when Gio Benitez is there.”

While another commented that they were “excited” to watch Benitez on the show.

Benitez shared a clip of himself making his morning smoothie before anchoring the show.

Roberts and Strahan were absent from the show, sparking fears among viewers that they may have been a shake-up.

One commented: “What’s with the no-shows of Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan. Do they even work anymore ABC?”

Former NFL star Strahan has been promoting his game show The $100,000 Pyramid and the next episode is set to air on Sunday.

And, he is the executive producer of the medical drama The Front Line.

On July 13, Roberts revealed in an Instagram clip that she plans to go away for a short period once her partner Amber Laign completes her radiation treatment.

Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021.

Roberts said the pair will go to their happy place.

It’s not known how long Roberts will be away from the show.

Dozens of Instagram users have sent their prayers to the couple.

One user said: “Wishing you both peace, quiet, and joy.”

While another commented: “Blessings to you and Amber. Enjoy each and every moment. Yay Amber.”

And, a third posted: “Pretty in pink. Love you RR. Prayers and love for Amber.”

Stephanopolous appeared alongside Robach and Benitez.

On July 9, Janai Norman debuted on the show's weekend team - more than a decade after first interning at ABC.

She hosted the show alongside Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim, and replaced veteran host Dan Harris, who stepped down after 21 years.

Her appearance led viewers to speculate what it may mean for the likes of Stephanopolous and Roberts.

Stephanopolous was slammed by viewers over his one-on-one interview with the former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, 99.

The interview aired in line with the 50th anniversary of Watergate – the 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at Washington DC’s Watergate Office building.

Comments / 111

walkerdog
3d ago

A bit of an overreaction. The hosts take time off all the time. Just because they're both off just means they had other obligations.

Reply(1)
54
Dominic Sabatini
3d ago

Low Ratings for all of these morning shows has been happening even before the summer recess. Americans are no longer watching these shows that think they mean something. It's maybe time for Captin Kangaroo to return to morning Television.

Reply(3)
35
Sue Stoffel
3d ago

Gio has been with ABC for a long, long time and is great reporter. Totally qualified to be a permanent host.

Reply(5)
55
