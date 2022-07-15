PHOTO: Man headbutts victim in suspected anti-Asian attack in Queens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating an incident where a suspect headbutted a man after making anti-Asian statements in an unprovoked attack on a Queens street earlier this week.

Police said the attack happened at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, outside of 34-27 Steinway St. in Astoria.

According to officials, a 22-year-old man was approached by suspect who began making anti-Asian statements and used his own head to strike the victim in the head.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a chipped tooth, but did not require any medical attention on the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).