Lake Michigan On Pace For Record Drownings

Lake Michigan once again has nearly double the drowning deaths of any other Great Lake and could beat the record number of drownings set just two years ago. Turbulent conditions contributed to four deaths since Tuesday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, brining the total to 24 dead, with two people pulled...
The last half of July is probably the busiest time of the entire summer. Over the next couple of weeks there are 25 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area. Thursday, July 14-Sunday, July 17, 2022 - Hot Rod Harley-Davidson, Muskegon, MI. Now in its 16th year! Muskegon...
If you like to spend time outdoors in the summer, you probably already have a few of your favorite go-to spots. But, what happens when your favorite spots closes suddenly at the start of the season?. That happened to folks who love to frequent Silver Lake State Park's Off Road...
If you're looking to sleep among the trees in a huge treehouse that's perched on a sand dune and comes with an incredible view of Lake Michigan...you found it. The Enchanted Treehouse is a massive 1450 square foot treehouse that's available through Vrbo. It literally sits on a huge sand dune overlooking Lake Michigan.
Grab a pen, pencil, and paper and take notes because you will want to know about this one. Muskegon County homeowners, who are having trouble covering home renovation costs, are being encouraged to apply for $10,000 grants. If the fixes include lead paint removal, bathroom safety, mold, or pest issues,...
Social media in the Strangersphere lit up recently with news that a cornfield inspired by the show Stranger Things and the breakout character Eddie Munson appeared in a cornfield in Indiana. The "top secret" location couldn't have stayed a secret for too long. We now know it's in the northern...
West Side residents have been making their case to City Hall that Lake Street, from Laramie to Talman, is a dangerous path, and want “Truck Clearance Warning Signs” installed and want support columns moved to the sidewalks.
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It's National Ice Cream Day, and Google Maps has shared a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Illinois. The winner? Union Cafe in Downs, Illinois, was the highest-rated shop. Betty's Ice Cream in Chicago, on 58th Street and Kedzie Avenue, came in second. Others...
A unique West Michigan music venue has announced that after 11 years in operation it is permanently closing. Seven Steps Up, downtown Spring Lake, shared news of the closure to Facebook, saying:. We have been so honored and humbled to share the music and experiences. This is absolutely one of...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! hosted a resource and expungement fair in Benton Harbor this weekend. The event was designed for residents of southwest Michigan looking to clear off their criminal record, as well as helping those individuals find a new job or receive education and training opportunities.
We have been waiting for this, an easy phone number to connect people in a mental health crisis to professional help! Well, help has arrived. All of us, Michigan and nationwide, are now able to call, text or chat the 988 suicide crisis lifeline. It went live Saturday. There was...
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 Michigan men killed in single-engine plane crash. Two men from Michigan were killed in a single-engine plane crash on the west side of the state.
BUENA PARK — He had no home, living in an alley just north of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Buena Park. He had no known family, moving to Chicago from Miami more than a decade ago. He had a few eclectic possessions, all carried in a cart that he kept by his side. No one knew how old he was.
Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka...
As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 transmission is now high enough in Gogebic, Iron, Delta and Kalamazoo Counties that people there should wear a mask indoors whatever their vaccination status. Calhoun, St. Joseph and Barry Counties have a medium level of transmission, while Berrien, Van Buren...
MICHIGAN, USA — The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more West Michigan families are being priced out of homes. "Housing is difficult right now," Dwelling Place CEO...
We are right in the middle of summer, and there is always so much to do in West Michigan on the weekends. This week is no exception. From baseball to bikes to boats, music and movies, fairs and festivals, and more. Here are a dozen different activities happening this weekend.
We don’t always get second chances in life but when we do, the results can be life-altering. Evelyn B’s story is one of survival, struggle, resilience and victory. Evelyn B, a Black woman from Chicago and a recovering opioid addict, grew up in a home where packaging and selling drugs were a part of day-to-day life. That eventually led to secondhand addiction. Following the discovery of withdrawal symptoms, Evelyn received support from her faith-based community and was surprised to learn that there was medication available to help curb cravings, known as Medication-assisted Treatment, or MAT. Today she advocates for increased access and widespread awareness of effective treatment options that are all too often unheard of.
