ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

College running back, Shy’Heem “Shy” Clemons, killed in SC mall shooting

By Brayden Stamps
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3xCU_0gh18yqL00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Shy’Heem “Shy” Clemons, a running back for the Greensboro College Pride Football Team was killed following a shooting at a mall in his hometown.

Police came to the Anderson Mall in Clemons’ hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a shooting.

Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

At the scene, police found the 19-year-old Clemons suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he died, on Sunday at 2:26 p.m.

20-year-old Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson, of Anderson, turned himself in to the Anderson Police Department on Monday. He is charged with the killing.

Clemons had just completed his sophomore season at Greensboro College and was expected to return for his junior season. He was one of the team’s bright young offensive stars thriving as a running back, wide receiver and kick returner posting 369 all-purpose yards in 2021.

Greensboro College President Lawrence D. Czarda reflected on the sudden passing of Clemons in a statement:

“Greensboro College grieves the untimely loss of a promising and talented young student-athlete. While there are no words to adequately describe our community’s loss, we all hope that everyone will keep Shy’heem’s family, teammates, and friends in their thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Our memories of Shy’heem will be a part of our campus community forever more.”

Head Football Coach Tyler Card reflected on what Clemons meant to him stating:

“This is a great tragedy for the Pride Football Family. Shy was a member of my first recruiting class when I started at Greensboro College and a major foundation of what we have created here today. I can’t stop thinking about his great attitude and personality that could get everyone smiling yet locked in at the same time. Shy was a hard worker on and off the field. He was proud to be a part of the Pride Family and exemplified it to the fullest. He will be missed but not forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his mother and family.”

Director of Athletics Kim Strable also remembered Clemons’ legacy stating:

“We could not be more deeply saddened to have lost such an inspirational leader on our Pride football team. His brief but impactful life as a part of the Greensboro College community will be most remembered as a service leader and a difference-maker, and we mourn with all those who loved him dearly.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Duke guard Andre Dawkins becomes head coach

Until the end of March, former four-year Duke basketball springy shooting guard Andre Dawkins regularly hosted the Field of 68's "Dawkins on Duke" podcast. This role seemed to suit the outgoing, insightful hoops aficionado as he interviewed other former Blue Devils and provided his thoughts on the state of the program.
DURHAM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man arrested in attempted murder of Chapel Hill man

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested a 27-year-old Charlotte man following a shooting Monday of a Chapel Hill man. According to Chapel Hill Police, Kemonnie Drequan Eason was arrested Friday morning on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

City of Salisbury looking for vendors for College Night Out

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury and Downtown Salisbury, Inc., are looking for vendors for the College Night Out event happening at the Bell Tower Green Park in August. Th event is scheduled for Thursday, August 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. During College Night Out, Downtown Salisbury...
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Greensboro College#Heem#South Carolina#Recruiting#Violent Crime#Panthers
WSOC Charlotte

PHOTOS: Mooresville equestrian estate hits market at nearly $16M

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville estate carrying a price tag of nearly $16 million tops the charts in the Charlotte region as the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale — and it isn’t found on Lake Norman. That rural property — an equestrian estate spanning more than 140 acres — is between Mooresville and China Grove in Rowan County.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Alamance County man charged with felony stalking

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with felony stalking after a series of incidents at another family’s home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:09 a.m on Friday, deputies came to a home on Best Trail in Haw River after getting a report of trespassing and harassment. […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WTQR Q104.1

This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
WXII 12

Greensboro's first African-American fire chief dies after illness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's first African-American fire chief died after an illness, fire officials announced. The deputy chief of the Greensboro Fire Department sent a press release about the news Saturday evening. According to the press release, former fire chief, Ray K. Flowers, died on Saturday, July 16, after...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 overdose death arrests in past month in the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In the past month, Triad law enforcement officials have made several arrests involving drug overdose deaths. In two of the cases, two men have been charged with second-degree murder - one of those men was already in jail for another overdose death. Two women also face felony death by distribution charges.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Federally wanted man identified in High Point Walmart armed robbery

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A federally wanted man has been identified as the suspect in Wednesday’s armed robbery of a Walmart Supercenter in High Point. At 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police came to the Walmart Supercenter location on 2628 South Main Street after getting reports of an armed robbery.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy