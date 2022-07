CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love fun clothes, you'll love Ponybox clothing store in Plaza Midwood. On Monday, the owner of Ponybox, Hellen Moffitt joined us on Charlotte Today. She calls it her "little pandemic project," it's a concept she started during lockdown, and it all stems for her own love for fun clothes. Starting on-line, she opened her first store last month. When asked how to describe the clothes her clients wear, Moffitt said "we carry everything from weekend wear to weddings." Adding "the more fun the color is you're wearing, the more fun and confident you feel."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO