If the New York Knicks can successfully acquire Donovan Mitchell, a trade for Russell Westbrook could be in the cards. The Utah Jazz have let everyone know that they were open for business following the trade of Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shortly thereafter, reports indicated that the Jazz would listen to offers for Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks are seen as the favorites due to the eight first-round picks they hold. But is there another move in the cards if they are to acquire Mitchell.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO