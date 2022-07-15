ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Police: Man arrested after chase through Hopkins Co.

By 14 News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A high-speed chase in Madisonville ended with the arrest of one man. It started around 1:30 Friday morning on South Main...

