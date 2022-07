Arizona, like many other states in the U.S., is facing a labor shortage across many industries. The struggle to meet today’s workforce demand has near term implications such as longer wait times in the service sector, reduced capacity for manufacturing companies, lengthier project timelines for developers and overall increased costs. But the consequences of an inadequate labor pool will also be felt in the future. But the West Valley has taken steps to build the skilled workforce needed to fuel growth.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO