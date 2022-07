Each year, Verbena High School stocks a clothing boutique accessible to students throughout the year, and this year, the school is asking for the community’s help. The school boutique is requesting donations of clothing and shoes of all sizes that are clean and in good condition. They are also accepting donations of school supplies, backpacks and toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes). Students also enjoy hats, purses, jewelry, hair styling accessories and makeup.

VERBENA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO