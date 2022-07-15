Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers
According to NBC4i, Franklin County tops the list of drivers for uninsured motorists in the last six months, according to a list provided by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Franklin County had 6,818 non-compliance license suspensions. The county with the next highest number was Cuyahoga with 6,615. The list of non-compliance license suspensions is the best method to track uninsured motorists, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Video Shows Rochester Cop Attacking EMT For Hitting His Car, Which Was Parked In The Ambulance Bay
- What’s Something You’re Not Paying For Because It Costs Too Much These Days? [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is Returning To Bravo + Amber Rose Says She Doesn’t Believe In God [WATCH]
- Jayland Walker’s Shooting Sparks Debate About Black Men Running From The Police
- New BlackPlanet Doc Examines Its True Digital Influence
- KeKe Palmer and Yung Miami Both Slay In The Same YSL Jumpsuit
- Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers
- As Buffalo Supermarket Reopens, Community Fears More White Supremacist Attacks
- Everything You Need to Know About Miami Swim Week
- 10-year-old Columbus girl’s abortion report released
Comments / 1