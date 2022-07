The tradition of being Fort Bend County Fair Queen has begun. Twelve young ladies are in the chase for the crown and will be the recipient of the Fair Queen Scholarship. The candidates took part in a mandatory meeting, posed for pictures, and met with the Queen Scholarship Committee members. “For 2022, we have candidates representing all corners of Fort Bend County; meeting them was great. We look forward to watching them grow in their confidence, self-esteem, and communication skills as they go through the journey,” said Jennifer Williams, Fort Bend County Fair Co-Director in Charge of the Queen Scholarship Contest.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO