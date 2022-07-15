JCMS Football Practice Begins Monday, July 18

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Paintsville Tiger legend was back home teaching the next generation on Saturday. Former Tiger and Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel led a football camp for elementary school kids looking to become the next great mountain star. “It’s just great to see all the kids out here,”...
It’s been announced that Noah Thompson and Exile will headline the 2022 Kentucky Apple Festival in Paintsville. The festival board released the following statement on Monday:. It is official!! The Kentucky Apple Festival will be celebrating its 58th festival this fall. Our dates are Friday–Sept. 30th and Saturday–Oct. 1st....
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have big news for Kentucky Apple Festival and Noah Thompson fans!. Festival leaders posted on Facebook a list of headliners set to perform at the festival. The headliners are below:. Friday Sept. 30: Noah Thompson. Saturday Oct.1: Exile. The Kentucky Apple Festival was canceled...
The Black Gold Committee says Dajcor Aluminum has donated $25,000 to bring in 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, as the headline performer on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dajcor is a Canadian Company that made their first ever significant financial investment in the U.S. in Hazard and they say they are happy to give back to the community that has been so welcoming.
A Floyd County deputy is receiving visitors while recovering in the hospital in Lexington. Deputy Darrin Lawson got a visit late last week from University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari. Lawson’s fiancée Madasyn was also able to meet with Calipari. Lawson is one of several...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington says residents along Fourpole Creek should prepare for possible flooding. Officials report heavy rainfall is causing high water in Green Valley along Fourpole Creek. On its Facebook page Monday morning, the City of Huntington posted the following message, “Residents of Enslow Park...
JULY 15, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., JULY 1, 2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M., JULY 14, 2022, (14 DAYS); AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
One man had to be taken to the hospital over the weekend following an ATV crash in Boyd County. It happened on Saturday morning on Bolts Fork. The man reportedly went over a steep hillside causing the ATV to roll over him. First responders were able to get the man...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The new president of the West Virginia Board of Education understands there are multiple challenges facing students in the Mountain State, and he believes the board needs to make sure it is doing what is best for West Virginia’s children and taxpayers. The board selected...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (July 18, 2022) — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced six telecommunicators, representing five posts across the commonwealth, have graduated from the KSP Telecommunications Academy and are ready to begin answering the call for assistance to both citizens and law enforcement throughout the commonwealth.
MATEWAN, W.Va.—The mountainous borderland between Kentucky and West Virginia where the Hatfields and McCoys once feuded is now increasingly the domain of adventure travelers. Seeking a retreat in one of the most remote sections of the Appalachian Mountains, here adventurers on all-terrain vehicles climb into the precipitous hills, and...
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington recently announced speed limit changes to some roadways within the city. It was revealed in a recent statement that 3rd and 5th Avenues between 6th and 20th Street, an area in which the speed limit was 35mph, recently dropped to a residential speed limit of 25mph.
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was life-flighted to the hospital after an ATV crash in Boyd County Kentucky. The Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg office of Emergency Management says that a man wrecked his ATV on his own property on Bolts Fork at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. They say he went over a steep hillside and that his ATV rolled over him at least once.
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The remains of Hershel “Woody” Williams made their way back Friday to West Virginia after lying in honor at the U.S. Capitol. Williams was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient and the first enlisted service member to lie in honor at the nation’s Capitol in Washington.
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clyde Trent, 53, went to work Tuesday morning, but his band members said he was not feeling well. “[He] went back out to his truck to get some air, turn the air condition on to make it good and cold,” said Lead Guitarist Greg Hall. “He thought that would make him feel better, and he was going to the doctor, after that and he collapsed in his truck.”
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A building was destroyed in an early-morning fire in Huntington. Cabell dispatch says that crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire at a two-story building on the 400 block of Richmond St. just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday. They say the building is thought to be abandoned. No injuries were reported.
The man whose body was found in his car in downtown Ironton last week died of natural causes related to heart issues, according to a preliminary autopsy report. The man, identified by the Ironton Police Department as Brian Crawford, 51, of Ironton, was found in his parked car around 8 p.m. on July 13 on a lot at S. Second Street and Jefferson Street, near the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge.
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of July 11-15 FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC VS. STONE, WILLIAM L ET AL. Mollie LeFever and Randall Keary Ratcliffe to Christina Bell and Oliver Bell. Jerrald Bevins and Stephanie Bevins to Lorena Goodman. David Wallen and Jane Wallen to Amanda Vickers. Don...
MINGO COUNTY — Jamie Cantrell was lucky: For 20 years, she was one of a dwindling number of Mingo County natives to hold onto a solid job in the coal industry. But in 2020, she was laid off from her job selling raw coal. “I was devastated,” Cantrell said....
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in his 10 months on this earth, Steele Merritt made it home. Crowds lined the streets to welcome him home to Wayne, West Virginia. “It has been rough not knowing if he is going to make it,” said Steele’s grandmother, Arlene Maynard.
