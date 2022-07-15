AAC announces ECU basketball opponent assignments

(ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference announced the breakdown of its 2022-23 league games for men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday.

On the men’s side, each team will play eight of its 10 conference opponents home and away, while facing the remaining two league rivals once each.

The Pirates will play home and road series against UCF, Cincinnati, South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State. East Carolina’s ninth home conference game will be against Houston, while its lone contest against Memphis will occur on the road.

2022-23 American Home and Away Opponent Designations

Home and Away: UCF, Cincinnati, South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State

Home Only: Houston

Away Only: Memphis

On the women’s side, The league’s 11 members will play a 16-game schedule, with each team playing six of its 10 opponents twice and four opponents once each – two at home and two on the road.

The Pirates’ conference schedule features home-and-home series against UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, Temple, Tulane and Wichita State.

ECU will travel to take on South Florida and SMU while Houston and Tulsa will both head to Greenville.

Times, dates and broadcast information for the 2022-23 American Athletic Conference schedule will be released at a later date in addition to the complete East Carolina schedule.

2022-23 American Home and Away Opponent Designations

Home and Away: UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, Temple, Tulane and Wichita State

Home Only: Houston and Tulsa

Away Only: South Florida and SMU