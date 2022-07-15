Illinois Mountain (Lloyd, Ulster County)

Exploring the North County Trailway in Westchester. Westchester is known for its natural beauty. With access to mountains, endless greenery, and even mini waterfalls, you could spend days exploring all the natural wonders that is literally in our backyard. One experience to get on your radar is an adventure to the North County Trailway. The incredible 22.1 mile paved trail is great for exploring that you and your kids can walk, bike, scoot, and simply soak in nature. Check out more about this fun trailway that’s perfect for summer — and beyond.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO