Hudson Highlands (East Fishkill, Dutchess County)

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the return of a superseding indictment charging WAYNE HICKS, a/k/a “Weez,” BRIAN THOMAS, a/k/a “BT,” and JORDAN WOODBINE, a/k/a “Jay Woods,” for their participation in a brutal beating and robbery of a victim in New City, New York in February 2021. THOMAS and WOODBINE were arrested yesterday and were arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy. WAYNE HICKS had previously been arrested in the case, and will be arraigned on the superseding indictment before Judge Seibel at a later date.
Comments / 0