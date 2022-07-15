ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Hudson Highlands (East Fishkill, Dutchess County)

Partnering with the Hudson Highlands Land Trust,...

theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of July 18

Help is available for qualified Dutchess County older adult homeowners through the county’s Senior Citizen Owner-Occupied Property Rehabilitation Program. This program upgrades existing owner-occupied housing by assisting low- and moderate-income senior citizen households to complete rehabilitation on properties with housing quality standard or code violations. Applicants must be income...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Exploring the North County Trailway in Westchester

Exploring the North County Trailway in Westchester. Westchester is known for its natural beauty. With access to mountains, endless greenery, and even mini waterfalls, you could spend days exploring all the natural wonders that is literally in our backyard. One experience to get on your radar is an adventure to the North County Trailway. The incredible 22.1 mile paved trail is great for exploring that you and your kids can walk, bike, scoot, and simply soak in nature. Check out more about this fun trailway that’s perfect for summer — and beyond.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Kosher wine maker seeks $28M property-tax cut for planned Goshen winery and warehouse

GOSHEN - Royal Wine Corp. is seeking approval for a nearly $28 million reduction in property taxes it would pay over 15 years for the future building where it will make Kedem wine and juice and store the kosher wine, spirits and foods it sells to retailers. The Bayonne, New Jersey-based company is seeking $32 million in tax breaks in all through the Orange County Industrial Development Agency, the small county office that awards companies such benefits...
GOSHEN, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
East Fishkill, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Winston Farm project clears hurdle despite public outcry

The Saugerties Town Board last week issued a positive declaration on the Winston Farm project, a multifaceted development on land adjacent to Exit 20 off the New York State Thruway that once served as the site for Woodstock ’94. “Okay, we’re off and running,” said Town Supervisor Fred Costello...
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

“Major Emergency” Narrowly Avoided at Hudson Valley Gas Station

Usually, we're grateful to our first responders for responding to a catastrophic emergency. This time we have them to thank for avoiding one. The Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department took to Facebook yesterday to share how the quick response of their emergency services team may have narrowly averted a much more dire situation at a Mobil gas station in Westchester County, NY.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County grand jury examines City of Newburgh ‘good governance’

NEWBURGH – An Orange County grand jury has begun issuing subpoenas to officials and others in the City of Newburgh in the wake of the devastating Lander Street fire in which a 63-year-old woman perished, sources have told Mid-Hudson News. Critics of the city’s administration claim the city’s reduction...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
#Hudson Highlands
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess seniors eligible for home upgrades

DUTCHESS COUNTY – County homeowners age 62 and older who meet certain criteria are eligible for property upgrades and assistance with code violations through a program offered by Dutchess County. The Senior Citizen Owner-Occupied Property Rehabilitation program assists low and moderate-income seniors with repairs and upgrades. Applicants must be...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Politics
WestfairOnline

New focus on Hudson Valley behavioral and mental health

The Westchester Medical Center Health Network, more commonly known as WMCHealth, which has its headquarters in Valhalla, is teaming up with Dutchess County in a new initiative to help cope with mental health issues in the Hudson Valley. According to a report by Mid-Hudson Valley Community Profiles, as of 2019...
VALHALLA, NY
WIBX 950

Live in an Old Firehouse in Walden New York

Live like a Ghostbuster in Walden New York. A totally renovated Fire House built in 1900 is up for grabs for anyone who has the dream of living in a totally updated converted building. 27 North Montgomery Street in Walden is a turn-of-the-century brick firehouse converted into a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with excellent work-from-home space.
WALDEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Stabbing at the Orange County Fair

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 19-year-old Port Jervis man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Newburgh man several times while at the Orange County Fair off Wisner Avenue in the Town of Wallkill. The incident occurred around 11:12 p.m. on Friday, July 15 near the firehouse ride at...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Huge Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta in Ulster County, NY

Summertime in the Hudson Valley is buzzing with action and fun. Concerts, festivals, dining out, the sounds of kids playing and splashing in the pool, and also the hum of motorcycles. There’s nothing quite like riding on a warm summer night. If you’ve got a bike and an appetite, you might want to take a ride out to Ulster County next week for a very cool event.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Is “Hudson Valley Humidity” a Medical Term? If So, Why?

My dad and I were out golfing, and we got into a conversation about humidity, as you do, saying the typical lines like, "this heat wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't as humid," and such. My dad tells me that he got paired playing golf with a doctor from South Korea once. The two of them got talking about the weather and humidity that day, and the doctor recounted hearing about "Hudson Valley Humidity" in his medical studies.
HUDSON, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Charged for Violent Rockland Assault and Robbery

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the return of a superseding indictment charging WAYNE HICKS, a/k/a “Weez,” BRIAN THOMAS, a/k/a “BT,” and JORDAN WOODBINE, a/k/a “Jay Woods,” for their participation in a brutal beating and robbery of a victim in New City, New York in February 2021. THOMAS and WOODBINE were arrested yesterday and were arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy. WAYNE HICKS had previously been arrested in the case, and will be arraigned on the superseding indictment before Judge Seibel at a later date.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

