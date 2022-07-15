ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scrubs And Californication Producer Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Multiple Women During Photoshoots

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 3 days ago
(Image credit: NBC)

Eric Weinberg, who served as a producer for some of the most popular shows in the past two decades like Scrubs, Californication and Anger Management, was arrested on Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department for a number of alleged assaults on women including rape through the span of many years. The Hollywood producer was taken into custody from his home and is currently being held in jail.

Between the years of 2012 to 2019 specifically, Weinberg reportedly targeted several women by luring them from grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places to his home under the guise of being a photographer and setting photoshoots with them, per Los Angeles Times. When the women were at his residence, the producer would then allegedly sexually assault them.

According to the investigation, Eric Weinberg targeted women in the 20s and 30s within those seven years, and believe there could be unidentified victims of his dating back to the early 1990s as well. The Scrubs producer is being held on a $3.225 million bail after being taken into custody around noon on Thursday.

One neighbor of Weinberg’s told CBS News and said a friend of theirs had previously pointed out his Los Feliz home and told them to “watch out” because they “personally know of a ton of girls who have been, specifically lured into that house and have been assaulted.” Weinberg’s home is located on East Edgemont Street in the Los Angeles neighborhood.

Weinberg served as a producer on Scrubs for over 100 episodes. In early episodes, he was a supervising producer before becoming a recurring co-executive producer through to 2006. He additionally was credited as a writer on 11 episodes of the beloved sitcom starring Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Prior to being involved in Scrubs, Eric Weinberg was a writer and producer on ‘90s sitcom Veronica’s Closet, starring Kirstie Alley and Kathy Najimy from the creators of Friends, David Crane and Marta Kauffman before Friends. He was also a writer on the talk show Politically Incorrect, which was hosted by Bill Maher.

Eric Weinberg was then a writer/producer on Californication during its 2007 first season. Between 2011 and 2012, he worked on Retired at 35, Death Valley and Men at Work before finding another steady gig like Scrubs with Anger Management, where he produced 90 episodes and wrote seven. Anger Management was an FX Charlie Sheen led comedy, which ended up having a 90-episode second season following massive first season viewership. Sheen is set to return to comedy with an upcoming TV project.

Weinberg has not produced a new TV show in five years, with his most recent known producing credit was in 2016 for the EPIX series Graves starring Nick Nolte and Skylar Astin, which was cancelled in 2017 after two seasons. It is expected that investigators will present their investigation to the district attorney’s office for review within the next 48 hours.

YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

