Record-Courier

Doria Daniels to talk about Kent's Historic South End during next Tap Talks gathering

By Record-Courier
 3 days ago
In recognition of the ongoing revitalization efforts in Kent’s south end neighborhood, North Water Brewing in Kent will welcome Doria Daniels at its July 19 Tap Talks community gathering, which begins at 7 p.m. Daniels will discuss the historic importance of the neighborhood to the economic vitality of the city. The neighborhood, now known as The Historic South End, First in Diversity, was developed after the railroad came to Kent, brought jobs, immigrants from Europe, and attracted African Americans to Kent during the period known as the Great Migration.

Daniels has been active in community affairs for decades and was recently honored by the Kent Environmental Council with the Edith Chase award for her donation of land and work to establish the Thomas-Anderson Memorial Garden in Kent’s Historic South End.

Tap Talks was initiated by Don Schjeldahl, the creator of North Water Brewing, as a way to bring the community together for conversation about life in Kent, Kent’s history, and issues of the day that impact us all. It’s also a chance to enjoy an array of locally-brewed artisan ales and beers. Tap Talks are scheduled monthly on the third Tuesday at 7 p.m. at North Water Brewing, 101 Crain Ave. in Kent.

Those who attend will have an opportunity to receive brochures featuring platted maps of the neighborhood from the nineteenth century and information about the Thomas-Anderson Memorial Garden.

