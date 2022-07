As storms pass through the region, power companies are reporting fewer outages Monday night. At its peak, Eversource reported more than 1,400 outages in Connecticut at around 7:15 p.m. Since then, power has been restored to most of Norwalk and New Canaan. As of 9 p.m., there were 449 total outages with 83 in Woodstock, 75 in Hartford and 51 in Haddam.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO