Two Aggies named NCAA woman of the year nominees

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

Yesterday, the NCAA announced that graduate student-athletes Tatiana Makarova (tennis) and Jaevin Reed (track & field) were nominated for the 32nd edition of the NCAA Woman of the Year award – one of the most prestigious national honors a woman student-athlete can achieve. As 2022 is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, this award represents another opportunity to celebrate women competing in intercollegiate athletics.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award honors a graduating female college athlete, across all three NCAA divisions, whose career embodies academic achievement, athletic excellence, community service, and leadership. Directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the organization received over 550 nominations – nearly half of those being student-athletes from Division I institutions.

Looking forward, conference offices will select from all nominees in the “conference-round” voting, come August, with the selection committee narrowing their field to a top-10 list in each of the three divisions. The winner of the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award will be selected from those final 30 nominees, which will be announced at an award ceremony in Indianapolis.

Check out more on these incredible Aggies’ college careers here !

