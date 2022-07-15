ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin cans head of Russian space agency as part of Kremlin shakeup

By John McCarthy, Florida Today
 3 days ago
Dmitry Rogozin, the bellicose head of the Russian space agency, was removed from his job Friday as part of a shakeup of senior officials in Moscow.

The move came on a day when Russia and NASA reaffirmed their agreement to work together on the International Space Station.

Rogozin is being replaced by Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of of Russia's weapons industries. Borisov has been under fire as the war in Ukraine exposed flaws in Russian weapons systems.

There was no immediate word on a new job for Rogozin, who has held the top job at Roscosmos since 2018 and who is seen as a close ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian media has reported Rogozin is being considered for the job overseeing Russian-held territories in Ukraine.

Russia and ISS:Russia could, but likely won't, abandon the International Space Station, experts say

Pro-Russian separatist flag display:NASA issues rare statement after ISS cosmonauts display flag

Four areas of overlap:Here's where U.S. and Russia overlap on space programs and hardware

Rogozin, a prolific Twitter user, has used the social media platform to antagonize the West and to threaten to end Russian cooperation on the International Space Station since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

During one heated exchange with former astronaut Scott Kelly, Rogozin tweeted "Get off, you moron! Otherwise, the death of the #ISS will be on your conscience." He later deleted that tweet.

The International Space Station has long been seen as place both physically and metaphorically above the tensions of terrestrial politics, a place where folks from different countries work and live together in close quarters.

But that sense of comity had been threatened by Rogozin's tweets. And earlier this month, the three Russian cosmonauts aboard the ISS drew fire for posting photos of themselves holding flags of the self-proclaimed republics in Luhansk and Donetsk, Ukrainian territories under Russian control.

Rogozin ouster was just one sign Friday that Roscosmos and NASA were working to tamp down tensions over the ISS. Reuters reported that agencies had signed a long-sought agreement to integrate flights to the International Space Station, allowing Russian cosmonauts to fly on U.S.-made spacecraft in exchange for American astronauts being able to ride on Russia's Soyuz rockets.

The first integrated flights under the new agreement will come in September, Reuters reported, with U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio launching to the space station from the Moscow-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan alongside two cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin.

In exchange, cosmonaut Anna Kikina will join two U.S. astronauts and a Japanese astronaut on a SpaceX Crew Dragon flight to the orbital laboratory, launching from Kennedy Space Center next spring

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A 25+ year veteran of FLORIDA TODAY, John McCarthy currently oversees the space team and special projects. Support quality local journalism by subscribing to FLORIDA TODAY. You can contact McCarthy at 321-752-5018 or jmccarthy@floridatoday.com.

