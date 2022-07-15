ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Models and stylists trapped in elevator during Mannequins Making a Difference Thursday night

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago
When eight mannequin models and their stylists got stuck in an elevator during Family Night Thursday, they decided to make the most of it.

"They were taking selfies and having a good time," said Jessica Swantek, a mannequin stylist and mother of a model.

The annual fundraiser pits human mannequins styled by local hairdressers and stylists against each other to see who can get the most votes, raising money for area nonprofits.

This year's fundraiser continues from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday on the corner of Huron and Grand River. To find out more about the event, visit facebook.com/MannequinsMakingADifference/?ref=page_internal.

The Port Huron Fire Department responded to Country Style Marketplace at 310 Huron Ave. shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of people trapped in an elevator, according to fire chief Corey Nicholson.

When firefighters arrived, they found eight people trapped in a stalled elevator. The fire department opened the outer elevator shaft doors with specialized keys, and manually opened the elevator doors, Nicholson said.

The eight people were removed without incident. There were no injuries.

The elevator is out of service until repairs and inspections can be done, Nicholson said.

Swantek said the incident happened as the child mannequins finished their performance and the adult mannequins were getting ready to go on stage.

The incident caused a 20-minute delay in the show, but otherwise, it didn't cause any major disruptions, Swantek said.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

