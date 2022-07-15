ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Virgin Galactic picks Arizona as site for spaceplanes assembly

By Associated Press
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06us6N_0gh12FCu00

MESA, Ariz. - Virgin Galactic announced Thursday that it has selected the Phoenix suburb of Mesa as the site where it will assemble its next class of rocket ships.

Officials with the aerospace and space travel company said they have signed a long-term lease for a new final assembly manufacturing facility adjacent to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

They said the facility will be capable of producing up to six spaceships per year and bring hundreds of aerospace engineering and manufacturing jobs to Mesa.

Virgin Galactic officials said the Delta class suborbital spaceplanes will be designed to fly weekly, supporting the company's target of 400 flights annually from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The first of the spaceships is expected to start payload flights in late 2025 with private astronaut flights in 2026.

Last week, Virgin Galactic announced a deal with Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two additional carrier aircraft to support its coming spacecraft fleet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themesatribune.com

Mesa spurs cable companies’ digital gold rush

In their pursuit of a fiber optic internet network in Mesa, considered by industry to be the next gold standard for digital connectivity, city leaders are putting their trust in the open market. The city has created a process for an unlimited number of companies to apply for licenses to...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona cities ranked among nation’s sweatiest

PHOENIX — Arizona’s hot weather is described as “dry heat,” but that doesn’t stop the state from having some of the sweatiest cities in the nation. Among the largest 200 cities in the country, MyDatingAdviser.com found three Arizona cities rank among the top 25 where people sweat the most.
PHOENIX, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT MVD unveils new specialty license plates

PHOENIX – Arizonans now have even more choices to support their favorite charitable cause as the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is making available four new specialty license plates. “We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their connection...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lin Sue Flood, Hospice of the Valley

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022, including Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement, Hospice of the Valley. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Phoenix, AZ
Industry
Mesa, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Mesa, AZ
Industry
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
12news.com

Monsoon storm cuts power overnight to thousands in the Valley

PHOENIX — A wild weekend across the Valley continues as another monsoon system makes its way across the Phoenix area. Track the system near you with the 12News interactive weather radar and see current traffic conditions here. Top developments. Tens of thousands of people lost power overnight, mainly near...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Arizona

From mesas and mountains to deserts and plateaus, Arizona has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations. Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Arizona:. Jerry Maguire. Though the whole movie wasn't filmed in Arizona, Jerry Maguire had many scenes shot at...
ARIZONA STATE
moneywise.com

First-time homebuyer programs in Arizona

Residents of Arizona looking to buy their first home can get special support through the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) and Arizona Industrial Development Authority (AZIDA). Arizona first-time homebuyer grants and programs. The state’s flagship Home Plus program is a public-private partnership that seeks to provide affordable housing without the...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Galactic#Space Travel#Travel Company#Aurora Flight Sciences
Greyson F

Award Winning Restaurant Forced to Close For Low Income Housing

A local restaurant has closed to make way for low income housing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. There is no shortage of reasons behind restaurant closures. The hospitality industry continually faces an uphill battle, more so now than almost ever before. However, few restaurants decide to close up shop not because of poor sales or staffing problems, but for the betterment of the community.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Union Pacific stockpiling land for new railway

Recent activity in southeast Mesa’s real estate market is giving signs that a vaunted rail line to boost the city’s industrial boom is far from dead. The proposed rail spur would connect the city’s far east factories with an existing Union Pacific rail line along Rittenhouse Road in Mesa, smoothing the transportation of finished products and materials in and out of the area.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
santansun.com

Chandler housing market zooms toward new balance

Chandler is quickly becoming a homebuyers’ market or at least achieving a balance between supply and demand, a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market reports – but whether that brings new hope for buyers is another matter. The Cromford Report said Chandler and the entire region...
CHANDLER, AZ
oucampus.org

530 W Malibu Drive Unit 3

2 Bed 1 Bath Spacious Apartment - 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment. Neutral colors through out. All Tile! Very nice open floor plan. Block construction keeps the cool air inside! 1Covered assigned parking space. Community laundry room. Great Location-close to ASU, parks, shopping, grocery stores, dining and entertainment (Mill Ave shops are very close).
TEMPE, AZ
kyma.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Phoenix

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
PHOENIX, AZ
casagrandeaz.gov

Casa Grande Airport Master Plan

Notice of Public Information Workshop regarding the ongoing Airport Master Plan for Casa Grande Municipal Airport. Everyone is welcome. For more information, please contact Dave Reffner at (520) 421-8625.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Tempe. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6 a.m. on the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road. The early reports showed that a FedEx truck was traveling east and was turning to go north when it crashed into a motorcycle heading west [...]
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix, SRP and federal government will address canal encampments

Changes are coming to address homeless encampments along SRP’s canal system in Phoenix. For the past nine to 12 months, Councilwoman Ann O’Brien said there’s one question she could always count on getting at neighborhood and district meetings: what’s being done to address the encampments along the canals?
PHOENIX, AZ
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy