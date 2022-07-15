Art trading cards workshop at the Pocatello Art Center

M Miller Russ Miller M. Russell Miller was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 21,1939. He passed away peacefully at his home in Blue Springs, Missouri on July 11, 2022. At the age of 14 his family moved to Oakland, California. Russ married his eternal sweetheart and companion, Francis Karen Shaw, on March 19, 1963, in the Los Angeles, California temple. They had 5 children, 20 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Russ continued his education at San Jose City College where he earned his AA degree in business. He went on to enjoy a long career working for New York Life Insurance Co. for 35 years, where he earned many awards and accolades. Russ was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served 3 full time missions, one while he was a young man in the New England States and two more with his wife in Florida and California. He held many callings throughout his life and magnified them all to the fullest of his ability. Russ genuinely enjoyed sports, from watching them on TV, to playing them on the field, and especially supporting his kids as they played many various sports. Russ set 2 high school track records and participated in the Pocatello Senior Games. While participating in the Senior Games, he won multiple gold, silver and bronze medals in pickleball and other sports. Russ is survived by his 5 children Laura Serrone (Damian), Wendy Erickson (David), Julie Pogue (Corey), Keith Miller (Lela), Craig Miller (Joann). He was preceded in death by his wife Karen. A graveside service will be held in his honor on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held the evening prior from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO