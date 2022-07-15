ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Art trading cards workshop at the Pocatello Art Center

By Pocatello Art Center
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — On Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a one-day art trading card workshop taught by Jonathon Reuel. Create, trade and collect miniature works of...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Grocery Outlet opens in Idaho Falls

Grocery Outlet, a well-known food price discounter, opened its 11th store in Idaho Falls on July 14. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St., just east of the Grand Teton Mall in the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet. The next nearest Grocery Outlet location by distance is in Hailey and ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

New esthetics business Sassy Looks joins J & Company salon

POCATELLO — J & Company Salon recently added to its new family. A month before Cathline Hess even graduated from her esthetics program, she was popping into beauty salons, marketing herself as a potential esthetician eager to work. Some salons turned her away, not needing to expand, while others did standing interviews on the spot.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local disc golfer plays 200 holes in 24 hours for a cause

Pocatello resident Tyvan Clark played 200 holes of disc golf in 24 hours on Monday to raise money to help cover the cost of his late friend’s funeral. Local businesses from throughout Pocatello donated money and items for Clark to raffle off. By midday Monday, he had already raised nearly $400 for his friend’s family. Clark’s friend, Kailey Nichols, passed away in June. He said her health had been impacted...
POCATELLO, ID
98.3 The Snake

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls holding mutton bustin’ qualifier ahead of War Bonnett Rodeo

IDAHO FALLS – It’s time for kids to dust off their boots for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up’s first annual Mutton Bustin’ Qualifier event on July 30. This great new event opens the door for kids that want a chance to ride a sheep and see if they have what it takes to make it to the bright lights of the rodeo in August. This “fun for the whole family” event will be at Teton Toyota, 2252 West Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls, with vendors, activities, Champs Heart and a live broadcast with Don Jarret from THE WOLF.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Margean Jones Stoddard celebrates 90th birthday

Mom will turn 90 on July 30. She was born in Idaho Falls on July 20, 1932, to Leo and Orilla Farnsworth. She is the youngest of eight children. She attended grade school in Blackfoot and Rupert. She moved to Victor to finish her schooling and graduated from Teton High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Miller, M Russ

M Miller Russ Miller M. Russell Miller was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 21,1939. He passed away peacefully at his home in Blue Springs, Missouri on July 11, 2022. At the age of 14 his family moved to Oakland, California. Russ married his eternal sweetheart and companion, Francis Karen Shaw, on March 19, 1963, in the Los Angeles, California temple. They had 5 children, 20 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Russ continued his education at San Jose City College where he earned his AA degree in business. He went on to enjoy a long career working for New York Life Insurance Co. for 35 years, where he earned many awards and accolades. Russ was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served 3 full time missions, one while he was a young man in the New England States and two more with his wife in Florida and California. He held many callings throughout his life and magnified them all to the fullest of his ability. Russ genuinely enjoyed sports, from watching them on TV, to playing them on the field, and especially supporting his kids as they played many various sports. Russ set 2 high school track records and participated in the Pocatello Senior Games. While participating in the Senior Games, he won multiple gold, silver and bronze medals in pickleball and other sports. Russ is survived by his 5 children Laura Serrone (Damian), Wendy Erickson (David), Julie Pogue (Corey), Keith Miller (Lela), Craig Miller (Joann). He was preceded in death by his wife Karen. A graveside service will be held in his honor on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held the evening prior from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'HERD OF HOPE': Pocatello High School staff, students rally behind paraprofessional diagnosed with cancer

POCATELLO — “Shock” is the single word that came to the mind of a paraprofessional at Pocatello High School when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. And although the “rollercoaster ride” for Karen Suess was still in its infancy, the word shock wouldn’t even come close to describing her reaction when the school rallied behind her throughout the year to ensure she felt supported.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Major rebuild of I-15, I-86 system in Pocatello set to begin

POCATELLO — Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the Interestate 15 System Interchange is set to begin. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City Council

The City Council will shortly be considering changes to ordinances regarding signage. This is good, because in my opinion Pocatello suffers from an overabundance of intrusive signs, especially large billboards in public spaces and distracting electronic signs along city streets. Comparing the signage to other cities in our area, Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gas prices

I am just curious why gas prices are still so high in our area when the spot price of gas has dropped, and many other parts of the nation are in the low $4.00 range. The spot price of gas on the RBOB has dropped from a high of $4.28 on June 9 to $3.23 July 14. Being a captive market it always seems the price jumps up and then remains high, until the Attorney General says something.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman shares why she still hasn’t found Mr. Right after 11 marriages

IDAHO FALLS – For most of her life, Monette Dias was looking for love in all the wrong places. The 54-year-old Idaho Falls native has been married 11 times and in January, appeared on TLC’s reality show “Addicted to Marriage.” At this stage of life, she’s living happily as a single woman in Kentucky. Though she’s not seeking marriage, she hasn’t thrown it out entirely.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Red Flag Warning Begins At 1 PM In Twin Falls And Surrounding Areas

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 pm until 9 pm tonight. The warning reaches Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Red Flag Warning will begin for the east Salmon River Mountains, Salmon, Lemhi, and Lost River Range, Challis, Twin Falls north of the Snake River, and Idaho Falls. These areas, due to low humidity, will have an increased risk of fire. Gusty winds reaching up to 35 miles per hour gusts could cause the quick spread of fires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Trailer catches fire behind business

IDAHO FALLLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department made sure a trailer fire doesn't spread into something worse. Monday afternoon, smoke started coming out of this trailer bed which is being used as a dumpster for E-Cyclers of Idaho. The business repairs electronics. The owner did not known...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Fire Weather Warning & Wind Advisory

RED FLAG FIRE WARNING FOR VALLEY AND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS. LAKE WIND AND WIND ADVISORIES AS WELL - GUSTS UP TO 50MPH WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 30MPH INTO THE AFTERNOON. FIRE WEATHER REMAINS A CONCERN WITH FIRES ALREADY BURNING INTO SALMON-CHALLIS NATIONAL FOREST. DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP, NEWLY UPDATED!! TRACK STORMS AND WINDS INTO THE SUMMER.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dangerous fugitive arrested in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A wanted registered sex offender was arrested by Pocatello police Sunday. Jonathan Jacob Ish, Jr., 41, was taken into custody just after 12:15 p.m., according to Pocatello police spokeswoman Jene Purman. Ish was wanted for violating federal probation connected to a 2014 sex crime conviction. The U.S....
POCATELLO, ID

