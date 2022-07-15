ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU professor receives grant for 'Marisol' set design

By Idaho State University
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — Paul Yeates, assistant professor of scenic and lighting design in the department of theatre and dance, received a $10,000 grant from the F.M., Anne G., and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation in the Idaho...

Idaho State Journal

Local disc golfer plays 200 holes in 24 hours for a cause

Pocatello resident Tyvan Clark played 200 holes of disc golf in 24 hours on Monday to raise money to help cover the cost of his late friend’s funeral. Local businesses from throughout Pocatello donated money and items for Clark to raffle off. By midday Monday, he had already raised nearly $400 for his friend’s family. Clark’s friend, Kailey Nichols, passed away in June. He said her health had been impacted...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Falls holding mutton bustin’ qualifier ahead of War Bonnett Rodeo

IDAHO FALLS – It’s time for kids to dust off their boots for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up’s first annual Mutton Bustin’ Qualifier event on July 30. This great new event opens the door for kids that want a chance to ride a sheep and see if they have what it takes to make it to the bright lights of the rodeo in August. This “fun for the whole family” event will be at Teton Toyota, 2252 West Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls, with vendors, activities, Champs Heart and a live broadcast with Don Jarret from THE WOLF.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ross, Donald Leo

Donald Ross Leo Ross Donald L. Ross, 76 passed away of lung cancer on July 14, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Don grew up in the Eden and Hazelton area. He graduated from Valley View High School where he met his lovely wife, Landa "CheeDee" Wells. They both attended Idaho State University. Soon after graduation they married, and Don started work at FMC. Don and Landa raised their three children: Noelle, Ryan, and Erin at their home in the Tyhee area. They were active in 4-H, the Motorcycle Riding Club, and their children's activities. Don's wife of 36 years passed away with cancer in 2000. In the same year FMC closed and his job ended after 34 years. Don attended ISU to update his skills. His life changed in so many ways. He enjoyed being at the University and started working at Pond Student Union in 2004 for the next 15 years. Don met his lovely wife Susan and they married in the fall of 2004, enjoying 18 years of new adventures. After retirement, Don became active in the Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen making huge strides to keep the local riding trails clear and safe for all. He enjoyed trail rides with the Over the Hill Gang. Don is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Noelle (Chuck) Lawless, Ryan Ross, and Erin Millward; four grandchildren, Alexa Millward, Lukas Millward, Taylor Bruce, and Grayson Bruce; and brother, Ronald (Nichole) Ross who lives in Romania. Donald will be missed by all his friends at ISU, FMC, Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen, Over the Hill Gang, and Christ's Church, and the Cedars Condominiums. Services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'HERD OF HOPE': Pocatello High School staff, students rally behind paraprofessional diagnosed with cancer

POCATELLO — “Shock” is the single word that came to the mind of a paraprofessional at Pocatello High School when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. And although the “rollercoaster ride” for Karen Suess was still in its infancy, the word shock wouldn’t even come close to describing her reaction when the school rallied behind her throughout the year to ensure she felt supported.
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
Idaho State Journal

City Council

The City Council will shortly be considering changes to ordinances regarding signage. This is good, because in my opinion Pocatello suffers from an overabundance of intrusive signs, especially large billboards in public spaces and distracting electronic signs along city streets. Comparing the signage to other cities in our area, Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

New esthetics business Sassy Looks joins J & Company salon

POCATELLO — J & Company Salon recently added to its new family. A month before Cathline Hess even graduated from her esthetics program, she was popping into beauty salons, marketing herself as a potential esthetician eager to work. Some salons turned her away, not needing to expand, while others did standing interviews on the spot.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Margean Jones Stoddard celebrates 90th birthday

Mom will turn 90 on July 30. She was born in Idaho Falls on July 20, 1932, to Leo and Orilla Farnsworth. She is the youngest of eight children. She attended grade school in Blackfoot and Rupert. She moved to Victor to finish her schooling and graduated from Teton High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Grocery Outlet opens in Idaho Falls

Grocery Outlet, a well-known food price discounter, opened its 11th store in Idaho Falls on July 14. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St., just east of the Grand Teton Mall in the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet. The next nearest Grocery Outlet location by distance is in Hailey and ...
eastidahonews.com

Major rebuild of I-15, I-86 system in Pocatello set to begin

POCATELLO — Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the Interestate 15 System Interchange is set to begin. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deleta Skating sold to new owners Envision Escape Rooms

POCATELLO — Envision Escape Rooms is the new owner of Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center in Pocatello, meaning upgrades, new offerings and slight changes are soon to come for the skating rink. The family-run business, started by Sloan Dalley and her husband, Josh Dalley, announced its acquisition of Deleta on Facebook on Wednesday. Envision Escape Rooms opened in September and has grown quite a following in the Pocatello area....
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman shares why she still hasn’t found Mr. Right after 11 marriages

IDAHO FALLS – For most of her life, Monette Dias was looking for love in all the wrong places. The 54-year-old Idaho Falls native has been married 11 times and in January, appeared on TLC’s reality show “Addicted to Marriage.” At this stage of life, she’s living happily as a single woman in Kentucky. Though she’s not seeking marriage, she hasn’t thrown it out entirely.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'Dream of mine': Nick Sorrell is juggling coaching the Runnin' Rebels and Highland football

Nick Sorrell came striding out of the Halliwell Park clubhouse, a navy ballcap on his head and a grin on his face. He had lots to smile about: His Runnin’ Rebels had just earned a three-run win over the Idaho Falls Bandits, the reigning American Legion World Series champions, and they looked masterful doing it. They made their coach look like Bobby Cox on this Wednesday evening. Sorrell also smiled because as of a few weeks ago, his job is to look like Bill Belichick...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gas prices

I am just curious why gas prices are still so high in our area when the spot price of gas has dropped, and many other parts of the nation are in the low $4.00 range. The spot price of gas on the RBOB has dropped from a high of $4.28 on June 9 to $3.23 July 14. Being a captive market it always seems the price jumps up and then remains high, until the Attorney General says something.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Trailer catches fire behind business

IDAHO FALLLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department made sure a trailer fire doesn't spread into something worse. Monday afternoon, smoke started coming out of this trailer bed which is being used as a dumpster for E-Cyclers of Idaho. The business repairs electronics. The owner did not known...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dangerous fugitive arrested in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A wanted registered sex offender was arrested by Pocatello police Sunday. Jonathan Jacob Ish, Jr., 41, was taken into custody just after 12:15 p.m., according to Pocatello police spokeswoman Jene Purman. Ish was wanted for violating federal probation connected to a 2014 sex crime conviction. The U.S....
POCATELLO, ID

