Pocatello, ID

City of Pocatello recognized with City Achievement awards

By Association of Idaho Cities
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

BOISE — The Association of Idaho Cities recognized the city of Pocatello with two City Achievement awards at the June 23 banquet during the 75th AIC Annual Conference in Boise held June 22-24. Creativity, innovation and solutions-oriented leadership define Idaho city officials. The City Achievement Awards recognize the work of cities...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Idaho State Journal

City Council

The City Council will shortly be considering changes to ordinances regarding signage. This is good, because in my opinion Pocatello suffers from an overabundance of intrusive signs, especially large billboards in public spaces and distracting electronic signs along city streets. Comparing the signage to other cities in our area, Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Major rebuild of I-15, I-86 system in Pocatello set to begin

POCATELLO — Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the Interestate 15 System Interchange is set to begin. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns at Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just over a month away. CBS2 is proud to be the official TV sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We've teamed up with the radio stations of Town Square Media and CapEd Credit Union to make this year's event possible.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch building treatment center after raising $27M

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Youth Ranch, which first started working with troubled kids at a ranch near Rupert in 1953, is now deep into construction of a new psychiatric residential treatment facility for up to 100 kids a year in Canyon County, after successfully raising more than $27 million in private funds for the project.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family, volunteers, authorities ‘searching relentlessly’ for missing man in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers and family searched throughout the weekend for a missing Garden Valley man. Milt Alley’s vehicle went into the Payette River just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman. Alley was ejected from his vehicle and into the river along the Banks to Lowman Highway at about Milepost 1.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eye on Boise: Calls mount for lawmakers to examine property tax issues

BOISE — As concern from Idaho homeowners has swelled in recent years over soaring property taxes, the Idaho Legislature both last year and the year before appointed a study committee of lawmakers from both parties and both houses to look at possible fixes. However, the joint panel focused largely...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Grocery Outlet opens in Idaho Falls

Grocery Outlet, a well-known food price discounter, opened its 11th store in Idaho Falls on July 14. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St., just east of the Grand Teton Mall in the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet. The next nearest Grocery Outlet location by distance is in Hailey and ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

KTVB off the air temporarily Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Update: KTVB signal restored shortly before 11 a.m. and is back on the air. KTVB's signal from its Boise transmitter will be down temporarily on Monday morning for maintenance. The outage will affect digital channel 7.1, but will not affect viewers receiving KTVB/KTFT from the Twin Falls transmitter.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

8 Famous People Who Graduated In or Near Boise

High school is so important to experience in life. It’s an era of discovery that will literally shape who you are meant to be in the future. Can things change and someone is completely different than they were in high school? Of course! But that doesn’t mean high school didn’t play an important role. We’re all human after all.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

'HERD OF HOPE': Pocatello High School staff, students rally behind paraprofessional diagnosed with cancer

POCATELLO — “Shock” is the single word that came to the mind of a paraprofessional at Pocatello High School when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. And although the “rollercoaster ride” for Karen Suess was still in its infancy, the word shock wouldn’t even come close to describing her reaction when the school rallied behind her throughout the year to ensure she felt supported.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Three-alarm fire reported at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A three-alarm structure fire has been reported at the Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse in Boise. Boise Fire says crews are attacking the blaze from the outside. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Boise Fire said crews will likely be on scene through Tuesday working...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New Boise park proposed for land along road in West Bench

BOISE, Idaho — A 3-acre parcel of land along Goddard Road in Boise's West Bench neighborhood may become a "linear park." Settlers Irrigation District is donating the property to the city. It's adjacent to Settlers Canal and across Goddard Road from Capital High School. The Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLean will consider a donation acquisition of the parcel at the council's upcoming meet on Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Local Burger Joint Announces It Is Expanding into Eagle

Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar locked their doors for the final time after an absolutely wild weekend of NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise too but we’re not sure which year that one closed.
EAGLE, ID

