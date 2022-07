Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 11, 2022. On 07/06/2022, a vehicle was abandoned on Nob Hill Rd. Contact was made with owner by Boca Raton Police Department. The owner advised that the vehicle broke down in that location and was advised Westway Towing was towing it because it was obstructing the roadway.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO