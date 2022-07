Rallies for abortion rights often are packed with young activists. At a recent rally in Kenosha, Wisc., Lorraine Terry was an exception. "I'm Lorraine Terry, and I'm way too old for reproduction," is how she introduced herself. "But I've got children and granddaughters, and I cannot believe they are taking away a benefit we've had for 50 years."

