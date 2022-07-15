ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Heroic Teen Rescues Pilot After Helicopter Crashes on Tractor He Was Driving

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnMin_0gh0yW0T00

Last week, a 19-year-old in Washington state became a local hero when he rescued a pilot after his helicopter crashed into the teen’s tractor he was driving at the time of the incident. Logan Schneider was working at his family’s cherry orchard when he witnessed the plummeting helicopter headed right for him. Thankfully, his quick reactions saved his own life along with helping the pilot out of the fiery helicopter crash.

At a Glance

  • A teenager in Washington state is a hero after saving a pilot from a helicopter crash
  • Logan Schneider entered the fiery wreckage to pull the pilot to safety after he was hanging upside down in the crash
  • Both men sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident

It was just another routine day for Schneider working at his family’s orchard about 12 miles north of Wenatchee. The teenager was busy “blowing cherries” after a recent rain, which is a process of drying off the fruit. At the time, he was wearing noise-canceling headphones when he heard “two thumps,” according to recent reports.

“I looked up and that’s when I saw it,” Schneider said to the New York Times. “As soon as I saw it coming down on me I was like, ‘Oh no, this is definitely gonna hit me.'”

Schneider also gave an interview to Seattle’s KING-TV sharing further details about the incident. He said that he was “pinned up against the steering wheel” after the helicopter crash. The teen also added that he was, “stuck with the nose of the helicopter sitting right here,” as he motioned behind the driver’s seat. Schneider quickly freed himself from the wreckage and then focused on saving the pilot. According to the outlet, the pilot, Cori Johnson, was stuck upside down still buckled into the helicopter.

“I heard him screaming,” Schneider said to KING-TV. “I looked and I saw him … upside down hanging … fire was everywhere. When I was in the moment I really wasn’t thinking. I was just doing.”

Both Men Sustained Non-Life Threatening Injuries Following the Helicopter Crash

On July 6, the Orondo Firefighters Association responded to reports of an “aviation accident” around 9:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, both the helicopter and tractor were in flames.

“Firefighters initial efforts were hindered by difficult access and high voltage power lines,” the OFA’s Facebook post said.

“Once the power lines were de-energized firefighters extinguished the fire on both the tractor and helicopter,” Orondo Fire added.

Supposedly, the helicopter was a Hiller UH-12E and it crashed “after becoming tangled in power lines while conducting agricultural operations” in the area. Medics transported both Schneider and Johnson to a local hospital and the Times reported their injuries were non-life threatening. Johnson was the only person in the helicopter when it crashed.

Schneider shared that he sustained small second-degree burns on his arms and muscle damage in his back. He’s currently wearing a back brace for the injury. As for Johnson, his specific injuries are not known at this time.

Ironically, Schneider has always wanted to be a pilot himself. The teen recently graduated high school and has plans to become a commercial airline pilot. Following the helicopter crash, his future plans are still intact.

“I still want to be a pilot,” he said to the Times.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board reported that the crash is still under investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Cows Escape Burning Trailer, Cause 30-Mile Traffic Jam on Florida Turnpike

Thousands of Florida drivers experienced a bizarre traffic jam today as they waited for police to remove a herd of cows from the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. According to Lt. Tara Crescenzi, a 47-year-old cattle hauler from Alabama was transporting around 70 cows when the semi-cab caught fire. The driver immediately pulled onto the shoulder, exited the truck, and freed the herd.
FLORIDA STATE
kpq.com

Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Ellensburg

A man is hospitalized in Seattle after crashing his motorcycle south of Ellensburg. Fifty-eight-year-old Alexander Lamb was northbound on SR 821 about 11 miles south of Ellensburg when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a guardrail. Lamb was taken to Harborview Medical Center after the crash at about...
ELLENSBURG, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Big Country News

Spokane Man Dies in North Idaho Golf Cart Crash

SPOKANE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:00 PM on West Lakeshore Road in Bonner County. The driver of a golf cart occupied by 5 adults lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on West Lakeshore Road, causing it to roll over. Four occupants were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital, and one occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Pilot#Tractor#Power Lines#Traffic Accident#The New York Times
ifiberone.com

Six fires reported between Ephrata and Moses Lake

EPHRATA - iFIBER ONE News is getting reports about six fires that have broken out along SR 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake as of Monday afternoon. At least four spot fires broke out in the area of Neppel Road near Moses Lake and are nearly out with crews doing mop up.
EPHRATA, WA
KEPR

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-car wreck near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after a three-car crash four miles south of Walla Walla city limits. Just after 7 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to the intersection of S125 and Stateline Rd for reports of a deadly collision.
WALLA WALLA, WA
ncwlife.com

Suspect arrested in sales of burgled goods

WENATCHEWE — A Leavenworth man sought by authorities after multiple vacation home break-ins has been apprehended. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies had been seeking Kevin Michael Waters, 33, under an arrest warrant since June 24. Authorities say Waters was arrested last week in Pend Oreille County. He was booked...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Gephardt Daily

Idaho golf cart crash kills one, injures four

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and four others seriously injured in a golf cart accident in northern Idaho. “The driver of a golf cart occupied by five adults lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on West Lakeshore Road, causing it to roll over,” according to an Idaho State Police press release.
IDAHO STATE
KXL

Fatal Motorcycle Versus SUV Collision In Hazel Dell

(Hazel Dell, Wash) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Friday evening in Hazel Dell. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies along with Clark County Fire District 6 and American Medical Response responded to a motorcycle versus vehicle injury collision at NE 99th street and NE 21st Place after 7:00 last night.
HAZEL DELL, WA
kpq.com

Two People on Motorcycle Dead in Late Night Crash in Coles Corner

Two people are dead from a crash where a motorcycle rear-ended a pickup truck in Coles Corner just after 10:30 Thursday night. Washington State Patrol reports the motorcycle and pickup were headed southbound on SR 207 approaching U.S. Highway 2 when the motorcycle hit the pickup from behind at a high rate of speed.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KIMA TV

2 badly hurt in crash that closed highway for hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — 2 people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on US Highway 12 Wednesday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened at around 6:45 AM at milepost 178, 10 miles west of Naches. Troopers reported 64-year-old Danny Williams...
NACHES, WA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

507K+
Followers
54K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy