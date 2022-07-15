ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard planning to divorce amid cheating claims

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Emily Ratajkowski is planning to divorce her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after he allegedly cheated on her, a source close to Ratajkowski confirms to Page Six exclusively.

“Yeah, he cheated,” the source claims. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

It doesn’t appear in the court system that the model has filed for divorce yet.

The pair sparked breakup rumors Thursday when Ratajkowski, 31, was spotted without her wedding ring.

Reps for Ratajkowski and McClard didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

The “My Body” author and the movie producer, who share 1-year-old son Sylvester, married in a courthouse ceremony in February 2018 after going public with their romance only two weeks prior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3087c1_0gh0yFFM00
It’s over for Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“I have a surprise,” she captioned a snapshot holding her dog at the time.

“I got married today,” she then captioned an image of her and her new husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnQ6I_0gh0yFFM00
The couple are separating after Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on Ratajkowski, a source close to the model confirms to Page Six.

The pair welcomed Sylvester in March 2021 after announcing in a Vogue video directed by Lena Dunham that Ratajkowski was pregnant.

She said she and Bear-McClard, 41, did not want to know the sex of their baby because it would be up to the child to decide how they identify.

“We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she wrote in an essay for Vogue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQEgm_0gh0yFFM00
The estranged couple share 1-year-old son Sylvester.

Ratajkowski then began to refer to Sylvester as her “son,” so that ship seemed to sail.

She went on to share intimate photos of her labor.

“In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!” she wrote.

Comments / 31

weirdcookie
3d ago

I knew it! He reminds me of my 2 lawyer friends who are all about living their personal lives out like rabid dogs

Reply(1)
11
Betsy Gilmartin
3d ago

bunch of weirdos, the kid is gonna let them know what gender he is when he's 18....that said it all for me

Reply(2)
15
Rd Alvarado
2d ago

If they have a wiener they will stick it in any bun possible..Regardless if she’s beautiful or not! Just always wondered why if you have a great woman at home that is a good mom wife and beautiful plus all up above.. why do men cheat with someone that offers way less then you have at home! It must be the bun thing 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(2)
3
Related
womansday.com

'Today' Show Star Jenna Bush Hager Turns Heads in Eye-Popping Outfit on Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is feeling and looking refreshed after spending some much-needed quality time with her loved ones. On July 11, the Read With Jenna book club founder reunited with cohost/close friend Hoda Kotb on Today’s fourth hour. Without missing a beat, the two immediately started catching up on their vacations and Jenna came prepared with tons of heartwarming photos from her family trip. While she didn’t share where she spent her time off, The Superpower Sisterhood author appeared to have gone away near the water with her husband, Henry Hager, and their kids: Mila, Poppy and Hal.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Sebastian Bear Mcclard
Person
Lena Dunham
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Sex
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin ‘Had Seven Month Romance’ With 21-Year-Old Nephew Before Ugly Split Led To Bombshell Court Claims: Report

Ricky Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, tells Radar: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

125K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy