Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard planning to divorce amid cheating claims

Emily Ratajkowski is planning to divorce her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after he allegedly cheated on her, a source close to Ratajkowski confirms to Page Six exclusively.

“Yeah, he cheated,” the source claims. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

It doesn’t appear in the court system that the model has filed for divorce yet.

The pair sparked breakup rumors Thursday when Ratajkowski, 31, was spotted without her wedding ring.

Reps for Ratajkowski and McClard didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

The “My Body” author and the movie producer, who share 1-year-old son Sylvester, married in a courthouse ceremony in February 2018 after going public with their romance only two weeks prior.

It’s over for Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“I have a surprise,” she captioned a snapshot holding her dog at the time.

“I got married today,” she then captioned an image of her and her new husband.

The couple are separating after Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on Ratajkowski, a source close to the model confirms to Page Six.

The pair welcomed Sylvester in March 2021 after announcing in a Vogue video directed by Lena Dunham that Ratajkowski was pregnant.

She said she and Bear-McClard, 41, did not want to know the sex of their baby because it would be up to the child to decide how they identify.

“We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she wrote in an essay for Vogue.

The estranged couple share 1-year-old son Sylvester.

Ratajkowski then began to refer to Sylvester as her “son,” so that ship seemed to sail.

She went on to share intimate photos of her labor.

“In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!” she wrote.