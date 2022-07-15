ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft's new development cycle hints at a Windows 12 release in 2024

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

The new Windows roadmap shoots for a major release every three years, with smaller quarterly feature updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqqCE_0gh0xf2L00
(Image credit: Windows)

Microsoft is yet again shaking up its Windows update cadence. The company had promised massive feature updates once a year (opens in new tab) just last year. It is now being suggested that Windows will get a major release every three years instead with smaller seasonal feature updates throughout the year (via Windows Central (opens in new tab)). That may mean Windows 12 is that next major release.

The next major release is reportedly scheduled for 2024, three years after Windows 11 first launched.

Even though Microsoft is switching to a three-year schedule for major releases, it still intends to increase the number of smaller updates throughout the year in what Microsoft is apparently calling "Moments" internally.

These Moments will be the seasonal updates, and will enable Microsoft to still ship new features into its current version of Windows without having to wait around for one tentpole yearly update. Though, historically, those feature updates haven't been without problems.

In our review of Windows 11, one of our major criticisms was that its launch seems rushed, with various features that were oddly left out and a predictable host of bugs and issues. Thankfully, you can roll back to Windows 10 if you were one of the brave souls who wanted to try Windows 11 for free.

Window shopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nH2SA_0gh0xf2L00

Windows 11 review (opens in new tab): What we think of the new OS

How to install Windows 11 (opens in new tab): Safe and secure install

What you need to know before upgrading (opens in new tab): Things to note before downloading the latest OS

Windows 11 TPM requirements (opens in new tab): Microsoft's strict security policy

Unfortunately, the new roadmap means that the 2023 release client update for Windows, aka Sun Valley 3, has been put on the back burner in favor of these smaller, more frequent updates. This means we will probably see some Sun Valley 3 features sprinkled into these upcoming "Moments."

One of these Moments happened earlier this year in a recent update that added the Weather widget to the taskbar. Exciting times.

The new roadmap officially starts whenever Windows 11 version 22H2, aka Sun Valley 2, is due in the fall.

According to the Windows Central report, the status of the 2024 release of Windows is pretty much unknown, except that is apparently in the early planning and engineering phase, and folks within the company are calling it "Next Valley" when speaking about it internally.

Could this Next Valley be Windows 12? Given that the internal codename is something different to Windows 11's Sun Valley codename that seems a pretty good guess. Though Microsoft has played fast and loose with Windows' numbering in the past, and even promised that Windows 10 would be the last one before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zv76C_0gh0xf2L00

Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from laptops with the latest mobile GPUs to gaming chairs with built-in back massagers. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Microsoft said to be ready to shake up the Windows update schedule. Again

Just when Windows users were getting used to the largely well-received idea of Microsoft delivering a once-yearly feature update, the company may be about to shift gears yet again. Microsoft may be moving to a schedule where new Windows 11 features will roll out up to four times a year, and a "major" new release will happen every three years, according to a July 14 report by Windows Central.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Updates#Windows Os#Windows Central
Digital Trends

Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has Chromebooks under $100 today

If you missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day festivities and you’re looking for a laptop, worry not! Walmart still has some of the best Chromebook deals happening right now. Today may be the final day to take advantage of these steep discounts, so if you’ve had a Chromebook hanging out on your wishlist, now is the time to grab one before these deals are gone.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Set Your Wallpaper to Windows Spotlight Images on Windows 11

Microsoft has been introducing amazing new features to Windows 11 since its release. Windows Spotlight is one of the new features introduced with Windows 11's Build 22000.708, which will now automatically change your desktop's wallpaper every morning. It is the same feature that changes the lock screen background every day in Windows 10.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
makeuseof.com

How to Stream Your Xbox Series X|S to a PC

With the Xbox Companion App allowing you to stream your Xbox One console to a PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming allowing you to stream your games to any supported device, you may be wondering why it's so difficult to stream your Xbox Series X|S console to your PC. Unfortunately, there...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Take a look at the mid-range plastic Surface Duo Microsoft deprived us of

Microsoft released its first-gen Surface Duo in 2020, marking the Redmond-based tech giant's first attempt at an Android phone. Although its dual display design was unique, a slightly outdated Snapdragon flagship chip, absolutely horrible software support, and a steep price tag kept it from achieving success in the market. Microsoft attempted to fix some of those issues with the Surface Duo 2 last year, but one big problem remained: the price. A new leak reveals the company's first attempt at making a mid-range foldable, but as it stands, it's unlikely ever to see the light of day.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #395: Tuesday, July 19

Don't worry if you're a little stuck, I'm on hand with all the help you could ever need for today's Wordle, the July 19 (395) answer. Quick clues, straightforward answers—whatever you're looking for is waiting below. I love that little bolt of good luck that sometimes strikes when I'm...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy