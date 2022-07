LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society is holding its biggest fundraising event of the year coming up in August, and it has a classic old Hollywood theme. "A Night at the Pawscars" is the theme as guests will be encouraged to deck out like the Hollywood stars of old and enjoy entertainment, live raffles, silent auctions, dinner, drinks, dancing and even a "Cat-sino" lounge with a chance to play for prizes.

