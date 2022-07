Cardale Jones is making an impact with the Buckeyes again; this time, though, it’s off the football field. The Foundation, a non-profit NIL collective created by Jones and Brian Schottenstein, has facilitated a name, image and likeness deal for four OSU football players worth $550,000. This sum makes the new partnership the largest NIL deal for Ohio State since the NCAA began allowing them last year.

