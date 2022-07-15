Mugshots : Madison County : 07/14/22 – 07/15/22

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Soul Collective program focuses on elevating the arts, culture and knowledge of black business. “We have six people who have been a part of our incubator that we started back in January and will be housed right here in the historic Jackson station, which is a 115 year old train depot. So we’re super excited not only to partner with The Co, but with the city of Jackson to repurpose this, to not only bring life to East Jackson but to really elevate the black community,” says Soul Collective program director, Trunetta Atwater.

