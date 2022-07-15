Mugshots : Madison County : 07/14/22 – 07/15/22

Union City, Tenn.–A new big screen signboard has been installed at the Obion County Fairgrounds as preparations continue for this year’s fair. The 2022 Obion County Fair will be held from August 20-27, with the theme, “Over The Harvest Moon”. 2022 Fair Books are now available for pick up at the Obion County Public Library and online at www.obioncountyfair.net.
Former Weakley County attorney Bill Neese was killed Saturday night when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 79 in Paris. The Paris Post-Intelligencer reports Neese, who was 75, was killed just after 9:00 Saturday night in front of Fourmans and involved a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Clinton Rogers, of Scotts Hill.
EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — A new program is hoping to combat crime rates in Jackson and make our community safer. A program called ICARE has been combating increasing crime rates in Memphis. As the program is set in place in Jackson, they hope to see similar impacts to our community.
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — At the Madison County Agricultural Complex auditorium, the countdown to the August general election is about to begin and voters are anticipating a big election. “Some of the big races would be the mayor, and some of the county commission races I think is going...
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - After a lengthy murder investigation, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office obtained a secret indictment from the Dyer County Grand Jury for the men responsible for the 2018 slaying of Daronte V. Herbert. “This was such a violent tragic death of a young man full...
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — On July 28, 1972, Carroll County residents put together a time capsule during their Sesquicentennial Celebration. After 50 years, it was time to open it. “We were forewarned from previous experiences of other communities opening up their vault to approach this cautiously optimistic, and we...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for murder in Dyer County, Tennessee, was reportedly captured in Missouri Thursday afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Deshawn Gorman, 25, was captured in the 300 block of Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local man wanted for a murder 500 miles away. Julien De Mone Hardin, 36, who has ties to Mobile and Daphne, was just added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List. He’s no stranger to local law enforcement -- with arrest records...
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Soul Collective program focuses on elevating the arts, culture and knowledge of black business. “We have six people who have been a part of our incubator that we started back in January and will be housed right here in the historic Jackson station, which is a 115 year old train depot. So we’re super excited not only to partner with The Co, but with the city of Jackson to repurpose this, to not only bring life to East Jackson but to really elevate the black community,” says Soul Collective program director, Trunetta Atwater.
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former deputy for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department (TCSO) has been indicted on three counts, according to a release from the Tennessee Controller’s Office. Daniel Jacobs was indicted after an investigation, along with his acquaintance, Jacob Gardner. The investigation began after sheriff’s...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A robbery turned deadly, leaving a Milan man dead on the side of the road over the weekend. Sunday night, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a man laying on the side of the road near the intersection of Patterson and Bell Store Road outside of McKenzie.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is asking West Tennesseans to be on the lookout for a missing man. The sheriff’s office says 55-year-old Derek Wood was last seen Friday, July 8 at noon in the Fulton Road area. The sheriff’s office says he...
JACKSON, Tenn. — Upcoming road closures announced. TDOT has announced upcoming closures for road construction projects in Jackson, Madison County and surrounding areas. Starting tomorrow, Sunday, July 17 through Tuesday, July 19 from 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m., travelers can expect delays due to ramp closures at Exit 79 east and westbound to the “On” and “Off” ramps for Phase 1 gore reconstruction work.
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing almost 25 pounds of marijuana. Police executed a search warrant on Craig Street in Covington on July 5. During the search, the SWAT team arrested Monique Campbell, as she attempted to flee with narcotics, police say.
A new suicide hotline will be put into place this coming Saturday. An update on the development of the Walker's Bluff Casino project. Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A man on trial in connection with the shooting death of a...
The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Guide Magazine 2022 is HERE!. Organizers need the public’s help to distribute the magazine this year. Because of gas prices it is harder for them to distribute this year’s food guide magazines. If you live in any of the following counties (Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, or Weakley) – could you help them distribute this year’s Local Food Guide?
JACKSON, Tenn. — Annual food drive planned. According to information received from RIFA, on August 20, the organization will host its annual Pack the Bus event in Jackson. The food drive event works in conjunction with RIFA’s Snack Backpack ministry to collect food donations for children in need.
William R. Neese of Paris, who won distinction as an attorney and businessman in Tennessee and beyond, and whose charitable efforts elevated many of his neighbors, has died. Henry County and the State of Tennessee have lost an extraordinary leader and caring servant and steward of the public good. Mr....
MILAN, Tenn. — “It was just god-sent. It felt like they were at the right place at the right time because, honestly, we did not think anyone was going to stop,” said Mariah Hill, the mother. Good Samaritans became heroes by getting a Milan couple to the...
