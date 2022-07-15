ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radiation exposure greater for interventional echocardiographers

Cover picture for the articleDuring left atrial appendage closure (LAAO) and transcatheter edge-to-edge mitral valve repair (TEER) procedures, interventional echocardiographers are exposed to higher radiation doses than interventional cardiologists, and sonographers have even lower exposure, according to a study published online July 7 in JAMA Network Open. David A. McNamara, M.D., M.P.H., from...

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study

A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

New miracle drug may increase the human lifespan to 200 years

A new miracle drug could increase the human lifespan by up to 200 years. Dr. Andrew Steele, a British computational biologist recently published a new book on the longevity of human life. In the book, the doctor argues that it is completely feasible for humans to live beyond our standard 100-year lifespan thanks to a new type of drug.
HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

Thyroid Condition Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

Seniors with hypothyroidism may have a higher risk of developing dementia, according to findings published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. After examining the health records of 7,843 people newly diagnosed with dementia in Taiwan, researchers found that 68 (0.9%) of them had hypothyroidism. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Anthocyanins-rich interventions on oxidative stress, inflammation and lipid profile in patients undergoing hemodialysis: meta-analysis and meta-regression

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to evaluate the effects of anthocyanins-interventions on oxidative stress, inflammation, and lipid profile in patients undergoing hemodialysis. This systematic review and meta-analysis were registered on the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO CRD42020209742). The primary outcome was anthocyanins-rich intervention on OS parameters and secondary outcome was anthocyanins-rich intervention on inflammation and dyslipidemia. RevMan 5.4 software was used to analyze the effect size of anthocyanins-rich intervention on OS, inflammation and dyslipidemia. Meta-analysis effect size calculations incorporated random-effects model for both outcomes 1 and 2. Eight studies were included in the systematic review (trials enrolling 715 patients; 165 men and 195 women; age range between 30 and 79 years). Anthocyanin intervention in patients undergoing hemodialysis decrease the oxidant parameters (std. mean: âˆ’2.64, 95% CI: [âˆ’3.77, âˆ’1.50], P"‰â‰¤"‰0.0001, I2"‰="‰97%). Specially by reduction of malondialdehyde products in favor of anthocyanins-rich intervention (std. mean: âˆ’14.58"‰Âµmol.L, 95% CI: [âˆ’26.20, âˆ’2.96], P"‰â‰¤"‰0.0001, I2"‰="‰99%) and myeloperoxidase (std. mean: âˆ’1.28"‰Î·g.mL, 95% CI: [âˆ’2.11, âˆ’0.45], P"‰="‰0.003, I2"‰="‰77%) against placebo group. Decrease inflammatory parameters (std. mean: âˆ’0.57, 95% CI: [âˆ’0.98, âˆ’0.16], P"‰="‰0.007, I2"‰="‰79%), increase HDL cholesterol levels (std. mean: 0.58"‰mg.dL, 95% CI: [0.23, 0.94], P"‰="‰0.001, I2"‰="‰12%) against placebo group. Anthocyanins-rich intervention seems to reduce oxidative stress, inflammatory parameters and improve lipid profile by increasing HDL cholesterol levels in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing hemodialysis.
SCIENCE
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
Healthline

What’s the Difference Between Ovarian and Cervical Cancer?

Ovarian cancer and cervical cancer are two types of cancer that can develop in individuals assigned female at birth. Both cancers affect the reproductive system, but they begin in different organs. Because they both affect the reproductive system, ovarian and cervical cancers can cause some of the same symptoms. However,...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Long Can You Live With a Rectal Tumor? Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer is curable if detected early, and the overall 5-year survival rate is 63%. Survival rates for rectal cancer depend on the stage of the cancer as well as your age, overall health, and response to treatment:. Localized (has not spread): Approximately 91%. Regional (spread to surrounding tissues or...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study reveals how gastric cancer forms, suggests preventive treatment

A recently published study reveals new insights into how gastric cancer develops and suggests a preventive treatment. Eunyoung Choi, Ph.D., assistant professor of Surgery, and colleagues identified for the first time that Trop2+/CD133+/CD166+ dysplastic stem cells are a key source of clonal evolution of dysplasia to multiple types of gastric cancer. Their investigation further showed that pyrvinium, a commonly prescribed treatment for intestinal pinworms, blocked regeneration of dysplastic stem cells by controlling the CK1a signaling protein in mouse models and in human organoids.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

ACL repair patients have better outcomes than patients who undergo ACL reconstruction

A comparison of matched patient cases involving ACL repair with ACL reconstruction found that patients who undergo ACL repair have better outcomes than those who have ACL reconstruction, according to research presented today at the American Orthopaedic Society of Sports Medicine 2022 Annual Meeting. Anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction is a...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cannabis regulations inadequate given rising health risks of high-potency products

Nearly half of all U.S. citizens now live in a state where they can purchase cannabis from a recreational market, and all but 13 states have legalized medical use. These state-level policies have all been developed and adopted under a federal prohibition, which may be changing soon as lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are developing federal proposals to legalize cannabis.
RETAIL
Nature.com

Assessment of cardiovascular disease risk by plasma renin activity changes in patients with primary aldosteronism on mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist treatment

Primary aldosteronism (PA), the most common cause of endocrine arterial hypertension, is caused by autonomous hypersecretion of aldosterone from the adrenal glands. Plasma renin activity (PRA) is suppressed due to excessive mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) activation and volume expansion [1]. Patients with PA are at a higher risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events, heart [2, 3] and renal diseases [2, 4], diabetes mellitus, metabolic syndrome [2, 5], and reduced quality of life [6, 7] than patients with essential hypertension. These risks are independent of blood pressure elevation [8]. Treatment with MR antagonists (MRAs) is recommended for patients with bilateral PA and those with unilateral PA who are unwilling or unable to undergo adrenalectomy [9]. However, studies have shown that some patients with PA treated with MRAs have a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) than essential hypertensive controls [10, 11]. An increase in PRA caused by MRA therapy may reflect sufficient antagonism of the MR [12, 13]. Hundemer et al. conducted a large cohort study assessing 602 patients with PA treated with MRAs and 41,853 age-matched patients with essential hypertension; they found that the risk of CVD in patients with PA who achieved unsuppressed renin levels (â‰¥1"‰ng/ml/h) with MRA treatment was comparable to that in patients with essential hypertension [10]. Thus, titration of MRA aimed at avoiding the suppression of renin activity may help improve CVD outcomes in patients with PA. However, very few large studies have focused on CVD outcomes and risk factors, including renin levels, in patients with PA receiving MRA treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blood-based biomarkers as a promising tool for early detection of incipient tuberculosis in people living with HIV

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one-quarter of the world's population is estimated to be infected by TB bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), which can cause tuberculosis (TB). Although it is preventable and curable, 1.5 million people die from the infectious lung disease each year. TB is also a leading cause of death for people living with HIV. Most people infected with TB bacteria remain in a stage of latent TB and never develop TB disease. However, about 5 to 15% of people with latent TB may develop active TB disease in the future and potentially spread it to others. As X-ray and CT diagnostics are too unspecific for early and accurate detection of subclinical TB disease, there are to date no diagnostic tools to assess TB disease activity in living patients during clinically latent TB or during a HIV/TB coinfection.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study shows vaping cannabinoid acetate leads to formation of deadly gas

A new study by Portland State University's Robert Strongin doctoral student Kaelas Munger provides insight into the potential risks of vaping cannabinoid acetates. They found that the toxic gas known as ketene is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping conditions. Ketene was found previously by researchers studying vitamin E acetate in 2019 in the emissions from a commercial e-cigarette. This led to ketene's identification as a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak that led to nearly 3,000 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. as of February 2020. While ketene is known to be toxic to humans, Strongin said it's too dangerous to study in order to fully understand its impact on the human body.
PORTLAND, OR
MedicalXpress

New antibody therapy shows promising results for advanced, treatment-refractory pediatric brain cancer

Effective and safe treatments are needed for medulloblastoma—the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children—especially for patients whose cancer has spread to the spinal cord. A recent phase I clinical trial led by researchers at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has generated promising results for a new blocking antibody therapy that targets a protein critical to medulloblastoma cells' ability to multiply and spread. The findings are published in Clinical Cancer Research.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is a MINOCA heart attack?

A heart attack occurs due to a loss of blood supply to part of the heart. It often results from a blockage in a nearby artery. However, when a person experiences a heart attack that is not due to a blockage in an artery, experts may refer to it as a MINOCA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blood test may help determine if nodules detected by CT scans are lung cancer

Annual screenings of patients at high risk for lung cancer can catch tumors early and improve a patient's long-term prognosis. However, low-dose computer tomography (LDCT) has a high false-positive rate that can lead to unnecessary biopsies. University of Missouri School of Medicine researchers have found a biomarker in the blood that can complement LDCT by distinguishing non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from benign nodules without an invasive biopsy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Two new treatments for Crohn's disease equally effective

Two new treatments for Crohn's disease showed roughly equal performance in a clinical trial, according to findings published in The Lancet. This allows clinicians and patients to make treatment choices based on tolerance, according to Stephen Hanauer, MD, the Clifford Joseph Barborka Professor and a co-author of the study. "The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

