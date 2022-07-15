Radiation exposure greater for interventional echocardiographers

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to evaluate the effects of anthocyanins-interventions on oxidative stress, inflammation, and lipid profile in patients undergoing hemodialysis. This systematic review and meta-analysis were registered on the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO CRD42020209742). The primary outcome was anthocyanins-rich intervention on OS parameters and secondary outcome was anthocyanins-rich intervention on inflammation and dyslipidemia. RevMan 5.4 software was used to analyze the effect size of anthocyanins-rich intervention on OS, inflammation and dyslipidemia. Meta-analysis effect size calculations incorporated random-effects model for both outcomes 1 and 2. Eight studies were included in the systematic review (trials enrolling 715 patients; 165 men and 195 women; age range between 30 and 79 years). Anthocyanin intervention in patients undergoing hemodialysis decrease the oxidant parameters (std. mean: âˆ’2.64, 95% CI: [âˆ’3.77, âˆ’1.50], P"‰â‰¤"‰0.0001, I2"‰="‰97%). Specially by reduction of malondialdehyde products in favor of anthocyanins-rich intervention (std. mean: âˆ’14.58"‰Âµmol.L, 95% CI: [âˆ’26.20, âˆ’2.96], P"‰â‰¤"‰0.0001, I2"‰="‰99%) and myeloperoxidase (std. mean: âˆ’1.28"‰Î·g.mL, 95% CI: [âˆ’2.11, âˆ’0.45], P"‰="‰0.003, I2"‰="‰77%) against placebo group. Decrease inflammatory parameters (std. mean: âˆ’0.57, 95% CI: [âˆ’0.98, âˆ’0.16], P"‰="‰0.007, I2"‰="‰79%), increase HDL cholesterol levels (std. mean: 0.58"‰mg.dL, 95% CI: [0.23, 0.94], P"‰="‰0.001, I2"‰="‰12%) against placebo group. Anthocyanins-rich intervention seems to reduce oxidative stress, inflammatory parameters and improve lipid profile by increasing HDL cholesterol levels in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing hemodialysis.
