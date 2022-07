The latest episode of the CBS reality show’s 24th season attracted 3.2 million viewers. CBS’ “Big Brother” was the top-rated primetime series across all of broadcast television Thursday night. The episode, which followed the show’s similarly dominant ratings performance on Wednesday, scored a leading 0.71 rating in the highly-coveted advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo and a healthy 3.2 million total viewers. The strong performance helped anoint CBS as the highest-rating broadcast network in Thursday primetime ratings with an average demo score of 0.42.

