JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in 8 years, splashing and laughter can be heard from Midtown Pool now that it’s reopened to the public. “It’s unreal, to be honest with you. I’ll do all the hard work. We’ve all played here as a church, the community. It’s like, this is your award now for the hard work, determination, and glory to God that we now get to celebrate that. It’s amazing,” volunteer Jacob Garteiser said.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO