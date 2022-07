ESPN rolls out the first part of its seven-part documentary series on New York Yankees great Derek Jeter tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus. The series is a look inside the life and career of Jeter, who was the face and leader of a Yankees team that won five World Series during his career in the Bronx. ESPN bills it as an “extraordinary portrait” into a Hall of Famer and one of the great players in recent Major League Baseball history.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO